Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s von Bredow-Werndl wins dressage gold in Tokyo repeat

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl successfully defended her Olympic title in the individual dressage on Sunday ahead of fellow German Isabell Werth in a stunning repeat of the result in Tokyo in 2021, underlining the country’s dominance in the discipline.
Making her 17-year-old mare Dalera dance with elevated passage trots and rhythmic flying changes to a medley of Edith Piaf’s greatest hits, von Bredow-Werndl reached an overall score of 90.09%.
Werth, who won silver in the last Olympics, was second again with her 10-year-old mare Wendy, reaching a score of 89.61. Briton Charlotte Fry won bronze.
Since her Tokyo debut, von Bredow-Werndl, 38, has finished the four Olympic dressage contests she has taken part in with a gold medal, pocketing the two individual titles and being in the winning teams at the two Games.
Germany secured a razor-thin team win over Denmark and Britain on Saturday.
Dinja van Liere, riding Hermes, was fourth while Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour - seen as one of the hottest contenders for the final after getting the best marks in the qualification and team events - came in fifth.
