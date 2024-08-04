MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s von Bredow-Werndl wins dressage gold in Tokyo repeat

Making her 17-year-old mare Dalera dance with elevated passage trots and rhythmic flying changes to a medley of Edith Piaf’s greatest hits, von Bredow-Werndl reached an overall score of 90.09%.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 18:35 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl reacts after receiving gold medal in the dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Versailles, France.
Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl reacts after receiving gold medal in the dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Versailles, France. | Photo Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy
infoIcon

Germany’s Jessica von Bredow-Werndl reacts after receiving gold medal in the dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Versailles, France. | Photo Credit: Mosa'ab Elshamy

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl successfully defended her Olympic title in the individual dressage on Sunday ahead of fellow German Isabell Werth in a stunning repeat of the result in Tokyo in 2021, underlining the country’s dominance in the discipline.

Making her 17-year-old mare Dalera dance with elevated passage trots and rhythmic flying changes to a medley of Edith Piaf’s greatest hits, von Bredow-Werndl reached an overall score of 90.09%.

Werth, who won silver in the last Olympics, was second again with her 10-year-old mare Wendy, reaching a score of 89.61. Briton Charlotte Fry won bronze.

Since her Tokyo debut, von Bredow-Werndl, 38, has finished the four Olympic dressage contests she has taken part in with a gold medal, pocketing the two individual titles and being in the winning teams at the two Games.

Germany secured a razor-thin team win over Denmark and Britain on Saturday.

Dinja van Liere, riding Hermes, was fourth while Denmark’s Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour - seen as one of the hottest contenders for the final after getting the best marks in the qualification and team events - came in fifth.

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Equestrian

