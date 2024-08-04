Athletics LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 Updates: India’s Parul Chaudhary in action in 3000m steeplechase, Up next Jeswin Aldrin in long jump

- August 04, 2024 13:43Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 1 | Parul drops to 10th
Parul needs to buckle up as she is running in the 10th place among 12 runners and we have covered 2/3rd of the event. Last 1000m left.
- August 04, 2024 13:41Qualification scenarios
The first five place finishes in each heat will qualify for the finals.
- August 04, 2024 13:39Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 1 | Parul covering good ground
Parul is ninth at the moment among 12 runners as we approach the third lap.
- August 04, 2024 13:38Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 1 | First lap
Not a good start for Parul who is at the back of the leader’s pack early in the race but don’t lose hope now. It is a long race and she will have plenty of time to cover the distance.
- August 04, 2024 13:35Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 1
- August 04, 2024 13:34Parul in action now!
World Number 16, India’s Parul Chaudhary will race in heat 1 of the women’s steeplechase race.
- August 04, 2024 13:26The Rajindra Campbell Story! Sportstar’s exclusive
Paris 2024 Olympics: Rajindra Campbell, who gave up cricket for track, wins Jamaica’s first shot put medal
Paris 2024 Olympics: Like many Jamaicans, cricket was Rajindra Campbell’s first love growing up but he gave it up in order to pursue track and field and became the first man from the nation to win an Olympic medal – a bronze – in shot put.
- August 04, 2024 13:23August 4 Athletics Schedule
1:35 PM - Athletics - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1
1:50 PM - Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A
2:25 PM - Women’s 200m Round 1
2:30 PM - Men’s Long Jump Qualification
3:15 PM - Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B
3:20 PM - Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1
4:05 PM - Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1
10:35 PM - Men’s 400m Round 1
11:25 PM - Women’s High Jump Final
11:35 PM - Men’s 100m Semifinal
12:00 AM - Men’s Hammer Throw Final
12:05 AM - Women’s 800m Semifinal
12:40 AM - Men’s 1500 Semifinal
01:20 AM - Men’s 100m Final
- August 04, 2024 13:13Indians in action on athletics
1:35 PM - Athletics - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Parul Chaudhary
2:30 PM - Athletics - Men’s Long Jump Qualification - Jeswin Aldrin
- August 04, 2024 12:34Indians in action on August 4
- August 04, 2024 12:34Live Streaming Info
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11.
- August 04, 2024 12:33Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics track and field events at the Stade de France on Sunday, August 4.
India’s Parul Chaudhary in the women’s 3000m steeplechase and Jeswin Aldrin in the men’s long jump will be in action on day 9 of the Paris Summer Games.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
