Athletics LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 Updates: India’s Parul Chaudhary in action in 3000m steeplechase, Up next Jeswin Aldrin in long jump

Athletics, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Catch the live score, updates and commentary of the Paris 2024 Olympics track and field events at the Stade de France on Sunday, August 4.

Updated : Aug 04, 2024 13:43 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics track and field events at the Stade de France on Sunday, August 4.

  • August 04, 2024 13:43
    Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 1 | Parul drops to 10th

    Parul needs to buckle up as she is running in the 10th place among 12 runners and we have covered 2/3rd of the event. Last 1000m left. 

  • August 04, 2024 13:41
    Qualification scenarios

    The first five place finishes in each heat will qualify for the finals. 

  • August 04, 2024 13:39
    Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 1 | Parul covering good ground

    Parul is ninth at the moment among 12 runners as we approach the third lap. 

  • August 04, 2024 13:38
    Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 1 | First lap

    Not a good start for Parul who is at the back of the leader’s pack early in the race but don’t lose hope now. It is a long race and she will have plenty of time to cover the distance. 

  • August 04, 2024 13:35
    Steeplechase Round 1 - Heat 1

    Screenshot 2024-08-04 133401.png

  • August 04, 2024 13:34
    Parul in action now!

    World Number 16, India’s Parul Chaudhary will race in heat 1 of the women’s steeplechase race. 

  • August 04, 2024 13:26
    The Rajindra Campbell Story! Sportstar’s exclusive

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Rajindra Campbell, who gave up cricket for track, wins Jamaica’s first shot put medal

    Paris 2024 Olympics: Like many Jamaicans, cricket was Rajindra Campbell’s first love growing up but he gave it up in order to pursue track and field and became the first man from the nation to win an Olympic medal – a bronze – in shot put.

  • August 04, 2024 13:23
    August 4 Athletics Schedule

    1:35 PM - Athletics - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1

    1:50 PM - Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification - Group A

    2:25 PM - Women’s 200m Round 1

    2:30 PM - Men’s Long Jump Qualification

    3:15 PM - Women’s Hammer Throw Qualification - Group B

    3:20 PM - Men’s 110m Hurdles Round 1

    4:05 PM - Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1

    10:35 PM - Men’s 400m Round 1

    11:25 PM - Women’s High Jump Final

    11:35 PM - Men’s 100m Semifinal

    12:00 AM - Men’s Hammer Throw Final

    12:05 AM - Women’s 800m Semifinal

    12:40 AM - Men’s 1500 Semifinal

    01:20 AM - Men’s 100m Final

  • August 04, 2024 13:13
    Indians in action on athletics

    1:35 PM - Athletics - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Parul Chaudhary

    2:30 PM - Athletics - Men’s Long Jump Qualification - Jeswin Aldrin

  • August 04, 2024 12:34
    Indians in action on August 4

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9: Indians in action — August 4 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 4, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as shooting, hockey, athletics and boxing.

  • August 04, 2024 12:34
    Live Streaming Info

    The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11. 

  • August 04, 2024 12:33
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics track and field events at the Stade de France on Sunday, August 4. 

    India’s Parul Chaudhary in the women’s 3000m steeplechase and Jeswin Aldrin in the men’s long jump will be in action on day 9 of the Paris Summer Games. 

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

