Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: IND 0-0 GBR in hockey; Lakshya vs Axelsen at 3:30PM; Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu in men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol qualification now

- August 04, 2024 13:38Hockey: IND 0-0 GBR
Early intent from Great Britain. India defends back-to-back penalty corners. Amit Rohidas does a good job as first-rushers and blocks the drag flicks. PR Sreejesh is forced into action on another attack.
- August 04, 2024 13:35Shooting: Skeet Women’s Qualification
India’s Maheshwari Chauhan moves up to fifth place after firing a perfect score worth 25 points in the fourth series.
The top six will contest in the final.
- August 04, 2024 13:26Hockey: India starting lineup
PR Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh.
- August 04, 2024 12:46Vijayveer Sidhu in 3rd place
Vijayveer gets scores of 98, 98 and 97 in the three series of stage 1, along with 14 inner 10s, to sit in the third place.
The top six from the qualification go to the final.
- August 04, 2024 12:39Shooting: Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
India’s Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu in action in the first stage of qualification.
- August 04, 2024 12:38Medals Tally after Day 8
