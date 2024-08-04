MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: IND 0-0 GBR in hockey; Lakshya vs Axelsen at 3:30PM; Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu in men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol qualification now

Paris 2024 Olympics Live Score: Catch the live score, updates and commentary from all the events on Day 9, Sunday, August 4 at Paris 2024.

Updated : Aug 04, 2024 13:38 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of all the events on Day 9, Sunday, August 4 at Paris Olympics 2024.

  • August 04, 2024 13:38
    Hockey: IND 0-0 GBR

    Early intent from Great Britain. India defends back-to-back penalty corners. Amit Rohidas does a good job as first-rushers and blocks the drag flicks. PR Sreejesh is forced into action on another attack.

  • August 04, 2024 13:35
    Shooting: Skeet Women’s Qualification

    India’s Maheshwari Chauhan moves up to fifth place after firing a perfect score worth 25 points in the fourth series.

    The top six will contest in the final.

  • August 04, 2024 13:26
    Hockey: India starting lineup

    PR Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Abhishek, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh.

  • August 04, 2024 12:46
    Vijayveer Sidhu in 3rd place

    Vijayveer gets scores of 98, 98 and 97 in the three series of stage 1, along with 14 inner 10s, to sit in the third place.

    The top six from the qualification go to the final.

  • August 04, 2024 12:39
    Shooting: Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol

    India’s Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu in action in the first stage of qualification.

  • August 04, 2024 12:38
    Medals Tally after Day 8

    Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 8 LIVE: China on top with 13 golds; Australia surges to second spot

    China continued to dominate the Paris Olympics 2024 medal table on Friday after taking its tally to 13 gold medals. Meanwhile, host France made significant strides to surpass the United States.

  • August 04, 2024 12:30
    Indians in action

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9: Indians in action — August 4 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 4, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as shooting, hockey, athletics and boxing.

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
