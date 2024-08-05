MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Noah Lyles pips Kishane Thompson in thrilling photofinish to win Paris 2024 Olympics men’s 100m gold

In a photo-finish, Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson claimed silver, just five-thousandths of a second off Lyles’ pace ahead of Fred Kerley who clocked 9.81.

Published : Aug 05, 2024 01:26 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Noah Lyles reacts after crossing the finish line in first place, winning the men’s 100m final.
Noah Lyles reacts after crossing the finish line in first place, winning the men’s 100m final. | Photo Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP
infoIcon

Noah Lyles reacts after crossing the finish line in first place, winning the men’s 100m final. | Photo Credit: BEN STANSALL/AFP

World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79sec to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100m final in Paris on Sunday.

Lyles became the first American, male or female, to win the event since Justin Gatlin won in the 2004 Athens Games.

In a photo-finish, Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson claimed silver, just five-thousandths of a second off Lyles’ pace.

Lyles’ US teammate Fred Kerley took bronze in 9.81sec, just one-hundredth ahead of South African Akani Simbine, who timed 9.82sec.

Defending champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy was fifth in 9.85sec, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo sixth in 9.86sec, American Kenny Bednarek seventh in 9.88sec and Jamaican Oblique Seville eighth in 9.91sec in an astonishing race.

Starting in lane seven, outside Seville and inside Tebogo, Lyles got off to an average start but was soon into his stride pattern.

RELATED | Paris 2024 in pictures: Noah Lyles clinches gold medal in men’s 100m sprint final

Head tucked down through to the 40-metre mark, the American opened up, but the whole field pushed him all the way.

As Lyles dipped for the line with Thompson charging alongside him, the crowd erupted and a photo-finish was called before Lyles was confirmed as gold medallist.

There was an electric pre-race atmosphere in a 69,000-capacity Stade de France, a light show and booming bass-heavy music keeping the crowd entertained as the sprinters made the final adjustments to their starting blocks.

The lights were then shut off, the sprinters leaving the track to remake their entrance like prize fighters in a colosseum.

Called out over the tannoy, each sprinter was individually introduced behind an image of their name above their flag.

Thompson roared, hands clenched in fists as his head rolled back. Kerley patted his heart.

Winner US’ Noah Lyles (C) crosses the finish line ahead of Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (L) and Jamaica’s Oblique Seville (R) in the men’s 100m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France.
Winner US’ Noah Lyles (C) crosses the finish line ahead of Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (L) and Jamaica’s Oblique Seville (R) in the men’s 100m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/ AFP
lightbox-info

Winner US’ Noah Lyles (C) crosses the finish line ahead of Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (L) and Jamaica’s Oblique Seville (R) in the men’s 100m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/ AFP

Lyles bounded out like a kangaroo, bouncing 20 metres down the track. Jacobs was the definition of cool, raising both arms and calmly walking to his blocks.

Then came the moment where the sprinters set, at the starter’s beck and call.

The wait seemed interminable. The music continued, the crowd clapped in unison as if to hurry the starter, then the sprinters stood in their lanes, rocking from foot to foot and the tension was palpable.

The cameras panned one more and then it was time, the only sound that of a helicopter’s wings whirring overhead.

The shot was fired and the field moved as if one up the purple track.

The photo-finish officials examined the evidence and Lyles walked away with gold to bury the demons of the Tokyo Games where he harvested a mere 200m bronze.

Related Topics

Athletics /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 Updates: USA’s Noah Lyles wins men’s 100m gold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally at the end of Day 9: USA overtakes China after Noah Lyles 100m gold; India drops to 57th
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Noah Lyles wins 100m final; Djokovic wins men’s singles gold; India through to hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Noah Lyles pips Kishane Thompson in thrilling photofinish to win Paris 2024 Olympics men’s 100m gold
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Noah Lyles clinches gold medal in men’s 100m sprint final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahuchikh wins women’s Olympic high jump gold
    AFP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Belgium withdraws from mixed relay triathlon after athlete who swam in Seine River falls ill
    AP
  3. Noah Lyles pips Kishane Thompson in thrilling photofinish to win Paris 2024 Olympics men’s 100m gold
    AFP
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Alcaraz says pressure of playing for Spain got to him in loss to Djokovic in Olympics final
    AP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: No faith in system, says Peaty after China take gold
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 Updates: USA’s Noah Lyles wins men’s 100m gold
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally at the end of Day 9: USA overtakes China after Noah Lyles 100m gold; India drops to 57th
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Noah Lyles wins 100m final; Djokovic wins men’s singles gold; India through to hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Noah Lyles pips Kishane Thompson in thrilling photofinish to win Paris 2024 Olympics men’s 100m gold
    AFP
  5. Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Noah Lyles clinches gold medal in men’s 100m sprint final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment