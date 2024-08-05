Noah Lyles pips Kishane Thompson in thrilling photofinish to win Paris 2024 Olympics men’s 100m gold

World champion Noah Lyles roared to victory in 9.79sec to claim gold in a dramatic men’s Olympic 100m final in Paris on Sunday.

Lyles became the first American, male or female, to win the event since Justin Gatlin won in the 2004 Athens Games.

In a photo-finish, Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson claimed silver, just five-thousandths of a second off Lyles’ pace.

Lyles’ US teammate Fred Kerley took bronze in 9.81sec, just one-hundredth ahead of South African Akani Simbine, who timed 9.82sec.

Defending champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy was fifth in 9.85sec, Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo sixth in 9.86sec, American Kenny Bednarek seventh in 9.88sec and Jamaican Oblique Seville eighth in 9.91sec in an astonishing race.

Starting in lane seven, outside Seville and inside Tebogo, Lyles got off to an average start but was soon into his stride pattern.

Head tucked down through to the 40-metre mark, the American opened up, but the whole field pushed him all the way.

As Lyles dipped for the line with Thompson charging alongside him, the crowd erupted and a photo-finish was called before Lyles was confirmed as gold medallist.

There was an electric pre-race atmosphere in a 69,000-capacity Stade de France, a light show and booming bass-heavy music keeping the crowd entertained as the sprinters made the final adjustments to their starting blocks.

The lights were then shut off, the sprinters leaving the track to remake their entrance like prize fighters in a colosseum.

Called out over the tannoy, each sprinter was individually introduced behind an image of their name above their flag.

Thompson roared, hands clenched in fists as his head rolled back. Kerley patted his heart.

Winner US’ Noah Lyles (C) crosses the finish line ahead of Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo (L) and Jamaica’s Oblique Seville (R) in the men’s 100m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: JEWEL SAMAD/ AFP

Lyles bounded out like a kangaroo, bouncing 20 metres down the track. Jacobs was the definition of cool, raising both arms and calmly walking to his blocks.

Then came the moment where the sprinters set, at the starter’s beck and call.

The wait seemed interminable. The music continued, the crowd clapped in unison as if to hurry the starter, then the sprinters stood in their lanes, rocking from foot to foot and the tension was palpable.

The cameras panned one more and then it was time, the only sound that of a helicopter’s wings whirring overhead.

The shot was fired and the field moved as if one up the purple track.

The photo-finish officials examined the evidence and Lyles walked away with gold to bury the demons of the Tokyo Games where he harvested a mere 200m bronze.