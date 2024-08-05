Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Noah Lyles clinches gold medal in men’s 100m sprint final

Noah Lyles of the United States clocked his personal best time of 9.79s to clinch gold medal in men’s 100m final

Lyles clinched the top spot by the barest of margins as he edged past Jamaica’s Kishane Thompson by just five-thousandths of a second

The photo-finish officials examined the evidence and Lyles walked away with gold to bury the demons of the Tokyo Games where he harvested a mere 200m bronze.

Lyles became the first American, male or female, to win the event since Justin Gatlin won in the 2004 Athens Games

The 27-year-old repeatedly rang the victory bell by the side of the track after the victory

Lyle’s compatriot Fred Kerley clocked 9.81 to finish third and clinch bronze

Defending champion Marcell Jacobs of Italy was fifth in 9.85sec while Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo finished sixth in 9.86sec

