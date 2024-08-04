Paris Olympics 2024 in pictures: Novak Djokovic beats Carlos Alcaraz to win maiden tennis men’s singles gold

Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets on Sunday to claim his maiden Olympic title

Neither player took a backward step in a ferocious contest in which the first set alone lasted one hour 33 minutes 

Eventually, after two tiebreaks, the Serbian beat Alcaraz 7-6 (7/3), 7-6 (7/2) to become just the fifth player to complete a career Golden Slam 

Djokovic shattered Alcaraz’s bid to add gold to the French Open and Wimbledon titles he has already pocketed this summer

The win allowed him to join Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal, Steffi Graf and Serena Williams as the only players to win all four Grand Slams and Olympic singles gold

He also became the oldest singles champion since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988

An emotional Djokovic celebrated by holding aloft the Serbian flag on court 

Before clambering into the players’ box to embrace his wife and children

“I put my body, my family on the line to win gold and finally I did it,” said Djokovic after the contest that stretched for two hours and 50 minutes

Meanwhile, a distraught Alcaraz said: “Three hours, a big battle with tough moments. It’s very painful to lose.”

More Shorts

Novak Djokovic becomes the fifth player to complete a career Golden Slam
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9, India performance tracker LIVE: India stuns GB to reach hockey semifinal, Lakshya to play for bronze medal
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally update after Day 7: China on top, USA second with most overall medals; India placed 44th
By Team Sportstar