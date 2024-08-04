Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9, India performance tracker LIVE: India stuns GB to reach hockey semifinal, Lakshya to play for bronze medal

PR Sreejesh was India’s hero as the men’s hockey team overcame Great Britain 4-2 in a shootout to qualify for a semifinal against either Germany or Argentina

Lakshya Sen ran Viktor Axelsen close but lost 22-20 21-14. He will be in action in a bronze medal match against Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia on Monday

Lovlina Borgohain was knocked out in a quarterfinal against Li Qian of China in boxing women’s 75kg event

Parul Chaudhury finished eight in the women’s 3000m steeplechase qualification, and was knocked out

Jeswin Aldrin placed 13th in his group in the men’s long jump qualification, and was knocked out

Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu finished thirteenth and ninth respectively in the men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification, failing to qualify for the next round

More Shorts

Paris Olympics 2024 medal tally update after Day 7: China on top, USA second with most overall medals; India placed 44th
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics Day 7 Top Moments in Pictures: Swiatek wins bronze; Litvinovich becomes first neutral athlete to win gold
By Team Sportstar
Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7, India performance tracker: Sen makes history, Bhaker qualifies for 25m air pistol final; India stuns Australia in men’s hockey
By Team Sportstar