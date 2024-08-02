Paris Olympics 2024 Day 7, India performance tracker LIVE: Bhaker qualifies for 25m air pistol final; India stuns Australia in men’s hockey

India secured a stunning 3-2 victory over Australia to secure a spot in the semifinal

Manu Bhaker has the opportunity claim a third Olympic medal after finishing second in the women’s 25m air pistol qualifying round

Esha Singh was unable to qualify in the same event, finishing 18th

Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhagat finished in fourth place of the mixed team archery event after losing 6-2 to USA in the bronze medal match

Tulika Maan fell to a 0-10 defeat against Idalys Ortiz of Cuba in women’s judo 78kg Round of 32

Balraj Panwar’s Olympics came to an end, finishing fifth in Final D in men’s singles sculls

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka is currently placed 26th after Day 1 of the men’s skeet qualification

