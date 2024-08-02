India secured a stunning 3-2 victory over Australia to secure a spot in the semifinal
Manu Bhaker has the opportunity claim a third Olympic medal after finishing second in the women’s 25m air pistol qualifying round
Esha Singh was unable to qualify in the same event, finishing 18th
Dhiraj Bommadevara and Ankita Bhagat finished in fourth place of the mixed team archery event after losing 6-2 to USA in the bronze medal match
Tulika Maan fell to a 0-10 defeat against Idalys Ortiz of Cuba in women’s judo 78kg Round of 32
Balraj Panwar’s Olympics came to an end, finishing fifth in Final D in men’s singles sculls
Anant Jeet Singh Naruka is currently placed 26th after Day 1 of the men’s skeet qualification