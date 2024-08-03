Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9: Indians in action — August 4 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 4, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as shooting, hockey, athletics and boxing.

Lakshya Sen will take on Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles badminton semifinal. The Indian hockey team will also be in action as it faces Great Britain in the quarterfinal.