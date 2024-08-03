MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9: Indians in action — August 4 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

On August 4, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as shooting, hockey, athletics and boxing.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 22:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Lakshya Sen will be in action on the men’s badminton singles semifinal.
India’s Lakshya Sen will be in action on the men’s badminton singles semifinal. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 4, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as shooting, hockey, athletics and boxing.

Lakshya Sen will take on Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles badminton semifinal. The Indian hockey team will also be in action as it faces Great Britain in the quarterfinal.

INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 4
12:30 PM - Golf - Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 - Shubhankar Sharma, Gaganjeet Bhullar
12:30 PM - Shooting - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qual-Stage 1 - Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu
1 PM - Shooting - Skeet Women’s Qualification Day 2 - Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon
1:30 PM - Hockey - Men’s Quarterfinals - India vs Great Britain
1:35 PM - Athletics - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Parul Chaudhary
2:30 PM - Athletics - Men’s Long Jump Qualification - Jeswin Aldrin
3:02 PM - Boxing - Women’s 75kg Quarterfinals - Lovlina Borgohain vs Li Qian (China)
3:30 PM - Badminton - Men’s Semifinal - Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen (Denmark)
3:35 PM - Sailing - Men’s Dinghy Race 7-8 - Vishnu Saravanan
4:30 PM - Shooting - 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men’s Qual-Stage 2 - Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu
6:05 PM - Sailing - Women’s Dinghy Race 7-8 - Nethra Kumanan
7 PM - Shooting - Skeet Women’s Final - Maheshwari Chauhan, Raza Dhillon (Subject to qualification)

