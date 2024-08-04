MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 10: Indians in action — August 5 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

On August 5, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as shooting, badminton, athletics and wrestling. 

Published : Aug 04, 2024 22:21 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lakshya Sen will take on Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles badminton bronze medal match. 
Lakshya Sen will take on Lee Zii Jia in the men's singles badminton bronze medal match.  | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon



The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

 

Lakshya Sen will take on Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles badminton bronze medal match. Nisha Dahiya will get the Indian wrestling campaign underway with a round-of-16 bout in the women’s 68 kg category.

INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 5
12:30 PM - Shooting - Skeet Mixed Team Qualification - Maheshwari Chauhan, Anantjeet Singh Naruka
1:30 PM - Table Tennis - Women’s Team - India vs Romania
3:25 PM - Athletics - Women’s 400m Round 1 - Kiran Pahal
3:45 PM - Sailing - Women’s Dinghy Race 9-10 - Nethra Kumanan
6 PM - Badminton - Men’s Bronze Medal Match - Lakshya Sen vs Lee Zii Jia (Malaysia)
6:10 PM - Sailing - Men’s Dinghy Race 9-10 - Vishnu Saravanan
6:30 PM - Shooting - Skeet Mixed Team Final (Subject to qualification)
6:30 PM - Wrestling - Women’s 68kg Round of 16 - Nisha Dahiya
7:50 PM - Wrestling - Women’s 68kg Quarterfinal (Subject to qualification)
10:34 PM - Athletics - Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Avinash Sable
1:10 AM (August 6) - Wrestling - Women’s 68kg Semifinal (Subject to qualification)

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
