Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 10: Indians in action — August 5 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 5, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as shooting, badminton, athletics and wrestling.

Lakshya Sen will take on Lee Zii Jia in the men’s singles badminton bronze medal match. Nisha Dahiya will get the Indian wrestling campaign underway with a round-of-16 bout in the women’s 68 kg category.