Team USA breaks World Record to win Paris 2024 Olympics women’s 4x100m medley relay

The U.S quartet of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske touched out with a final time of three minutes 49.63 seconds at the La Defense Arena.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 23:15 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Team USA US' Torri Huske, US' Regan Smith, US' Lilly King and US' Gretchen Walsh celebrate after winning the final of the women's 4x100m medley relay.
Team USA US’ Torri Huske, US’ Regan Smith, US’ Lilly King and US’ Gretchen Walsh celebrate after winning the final of the women’s 4x100m medley relay. | Photo Credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP
infoIcon

Team USA US’ Torri Huske, US’ Regan Smith, US’ Lilly King and US’ Gretchen Walsh celebrate after winning the final of the women’s 4x100m medley relay. | Photo Credit: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP

The United States smashed its own world record in the women’s 4x100 medley relay to close the swimming meet at the Paris Olympics with the gold medal on Sunday.

Australia took the silver and China the bronze.

The U.S quartet of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske touched out with a final time of three minutes 49.63 seconds at the La Defense Arena.

The previous record of 3:50.40 was set by the United States at the world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, in July 2019. 

