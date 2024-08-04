MagazineBuy Print

Lee Yang, Wang Chi-Lin becomes first pair to defend Olympic men’s doubles badminton gold

The Taiwanese pair, who won gold in Tokyo and are childhood friends, fell to the floor screaming when they won an emotionally charged match

Published : Aug 04, 2024 21:45 IST , PARIS

Reuters
Gold medallists Chi-Lin Wang of Taiwan and Yang Lee of Taiwan pose with their medals during the ceremony.
infoIcon

Gold medallists Chi-Lin Wang of Taiwan and Yang Lee of Taiwan pose with their medals during the ceremony. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Ann Wang

Taiwan’s Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin retained their Olympic badminton men’s doubles title on Sunday, beating China’s Liang Weikeng and Wang Chang 21-17 18-21 21-19 at the Porte de La Chapelle arena in Paris in a gripping final.

The Taiwanese pair, who won gold in Tokyo and are childhood friends, fell to the floor screaming when they won an emotionally charged match that saw spectators chanting “Taiwan”, although they compete as Chinese Taipei at the Olympics.

Lee threw his racket in the air as the pair received a standing ovation from the euphoric Taiwanese supporters.

Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang of Team Chinese Taipei celebrate victory during the Badminton Men’s Doubles Gold Medal match against Chang Wang and Wei Keng Liang China.
Yang Lee and Chi-Lin Wang of Team Chinese Taipei celebrate victory during the Badminton Men’s Doubles Gold Medal match against Chang Wang and Wei Keng Liang China. | Photo Credit: ROB CARR/Getty Images
They also prevented China from winning their third badminton gold of the Paris Games, after the country’s success in mixed and women’s doubles this week.

Lee and Wang outplayed the Chinese top seeds in the first game and closed it out with the minimum of fuss.

They continued to look sharp in the second game but Liang and Wang dug in and tied up the match at one game apiece.

The tension ratcheted up in a tight third game as the Taiwanese team edged ahead late on.

They fluffed their first match point but made no mistake with the second, before crumpling to the ground and screaming with joy.

Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik bagged bronze after winning 16-21 22-20 21-19 against Kim Astrup and Anders Rasmussen of Denmark in a fight that lasted over an hour, destroyed 34 shuttlecocks and was filled with hypnotic rallies.

WITH INPUTS FROM AFP

