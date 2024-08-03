MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 8 LIVE: China on top with 13 golds; France surges to second spot

China continued to dominate the Paris Olympics 2024 medal table on Friday after taking its tally to 13 gold medals. Meanwhile, host France made significant strides to surpass the United States.

Updated : Aug 03, 2024 08:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
From left to right, bronze medalist Yan Langyu of China, gold medalist Ivan Litvinovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes and silver medalist Wang Zisai of China celebrate their wins during the men’s trampoline finals.
From left to right, bronze medalist Yan Langyu of China, gold medalist Ivan Litvinovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes and silver medalist Wang Zisai of China celebrate their wins during the men’s trampoline finals. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

From left to right, bronze medalist Yan Langyu of China, gold medalist Ivan Litvinovich of the Individual Neutral Athletes and silver medalist Wang Zisai of China celebrate their wins during the men’s trampoline finals. | Photo Credit: AP

China continued to dominate the Paris Olympics 2024 medal table on Friday after taking its tally to 13 gold medals. Meanwhile, host France made significant strides to surpass the United States and occupy the second spot in the standings, with 10 gold medals.

Australia was tied with as many golds but sits in third position ahead of Saturday’s action at the 2024 Games.

OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf

The United States and Great Britain, with nine gold medals each, were fourth and fifth, respectively.

India failed to add to its medal count of three on the seventh day of action and slipped to the 47th position.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 China 13 9 9 31
2 France 11 12 13 36
3 Australia 11 6 5 22
4 USA 9 18 16 43
5 Great Britain 9 10 8 27
6 Japan 8 4 6 18
7 Republic of Korea 7 5 4 16
8 Italy 5 8 4 17
9 Netherlands 4 3 2 9
10 Canada 3 2 6 11
47 India 0 0 3 3

Related Topics

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 8 LIVE: China on top with 13 golds; France surges to second spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Egypt beats Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally after Day 7: China maintains top spot; France climbs to second position in standings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Roma signs Ukrainian striker Dovbyk from Girona
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who will Lakshya Sen face in the Badminton Men’s Singles Semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 8 LIVE: China on top with 13 golds; France surges to second spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Egypt beats Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day Eight - August 3: What are the medal events today?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7: August 3 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: France beats Argentina to qualify for men’s football semifinal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 8 LIVE: China on top with 13 golds; France surges to second spot
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Egypt beats Paraguay on penalties to reach semifinals
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally after Day 7: China maintains top spot; France climbs to second position in standings
    Team Sportstar
  4. Roma signs Ukrainian striker Dovbyk from Girona
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Who will Lakshya Sen face in the Badminton Men’s Singles Semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment