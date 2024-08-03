Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 8 LIVE: China on top with 13 golds; France surges to second spot

China continued to dominate the Paris Olympics 2024 medal table on Friday after taking its tally to 13 gold medals. Meanwhile, host France made significant strides to surpass the United States and occupy the second spot in the standings, with 10 gold medals.

Australia was tied with as many golds but sits in third position ahead of Saturday’s action at the 2024 Games.

The United States and Great Britain, with nine gold medals each, were fourth and fifth, respectively.

India failed to add to its medal count of three on the seventh day of action and slipped to the 47th position.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)