MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Lakshya Sen will be among favourites to win gold in LA 2028 Olympics: Viktor Axelsen

India’s Lakshya Sen lost to the defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen 22-20, 21-14 in the semifinal of the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 19:10 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Viktor Axelsen celebrates after defeating India’s Lakshya Sen during their men’s singles badminton semifinal match.
Viktor Axelsen celebrates after defeating India’s Lakshya Sen during their men’s singles badminton semifinal match. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Viktor Axelsen celebrates after defeating India’s Lakshya Sen during their men’s singles badminton semifinal match. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Lakshya Sen lost to the defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen 22-20, 21-14 in the semifinal of the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The Dane predicted that the Indian youngster would be among the gold medal favourites in the Los Angeles Games.

Lakshya squandered a three-point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second in the 54-minute clash. Sen was leading 17-11 in the opening game and managed to grab three game points but he imploded thereafter and a series of unforced errors handed the initiative to Axelsen.

READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen loses to Viktor Axelsen in badminton semifinal, to play for bronze

“These rings do strange things to you. I know what they do to you mentally. Lakshya is the first Indian men’s singles player in the Olympic semifinals. No man in India has done what he has done. He’s already thinking of what is ahead. I could see that he was tensed. I knew he was getting nervous and It’s at that point that I have to be ready to take advantage of his mistake. I just have to keep the shuttle on court and wait for his mistake,” Axelsen said in the mixed zone after his win.

Empathising with Lakshya’s performance, Viktor predicted the 22-year-old from Almora to be among the gold medal favourites at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I’ve gone through what he had before. But he’s going to be a real contender for the 2028 Olympics. I think the difference in experience made a difference today,” said Axelsen.

Will try my 100 percent in the bronze medal match: Lakshya Sen

Lakshya when asked about the pressure of facing Axelsen, the Indian shuttler said, “Yes, definitely(there is pressure). It was a big match. In the first game, I should have been more alert. If I could close the first game I had more chances to bring (the match) to three games and still win. In the second game, I started well but I couldn’t keep the lead and he started playing well, then it became hard to score against him. When he started attacking more at the end of the first game I became passive and started playing defensively. I should have taken my chances then and attacked.”

With Lakshya’s parents and brother being in Paris to support him, he thanked them for the home cooked meals he has been receiving.

The Indian will next face Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal match on August 5. “I’ll try to be at my 100 per cent in the next match,” said Lakshya.

Related Topics

Viktor Axelsen /

Los angeles 2028 /

Lakshya Sen /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic leads 6-5 in first set - Gold medal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: India 38/0 (6); Rohit, Gill open in 241-run chase vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lakshya Sen will be among favourites to win gold in LA 2028 Olympics: Viktor Axelsen
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Vijayveer, Anish fail to qualify for 25m pistol final ; IND beats GBR, through to hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Toni Kroos named Germany’s player of the year, Xabi Alonso wins coaching accolade for success at Leverkusen
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Lakshya Sen will be among favourites to win gold in LA 2028 Olympics: Viktor Axelsen
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: IBA gender tests on Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-ting were flawed and illegitimate, says IOC
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: South Korea’s Kim wins gold in individual men’s event
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany’s von Bredow-Werndl wins dressage gold in Tokyo repeat
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Harmanpreet, Fulton hail goalie Sreejesh as defence helps India past Great Britain
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Score Final, Paris 2024 Olympics: Djokovic leads 6-5 in first set - Gold medal match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: India 38/0 (6); Rohit, Gill open in 241-run chase vs Sri Lanka
    Team Sportstar
  3. Lakshya Sen will be among favourites to win gold in LA 2028 Olympics: Viktor Axelsen
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Vijayveer, Anish fail to qualify for 25m pistol final ; IND beats GBR, through to hockey semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  5. Toni Kroos named Germany’s player of the year, Xabi Alonso wins coaching accolade for success at Leverkusen
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment