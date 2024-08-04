Lakshya Sen will be among favourites to win gold in LA 2028 Olympics: Viktor Axelsen

India’s Lakshya Sen lost to the defending Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen 22-20, 21-14 in the semifinal of the Paris Olympics on Sunday.

The Dane predicted that the Indian youngster would be among the gold medal favourites in the Los Angeles Games.

Lakshya squandered a three-point advantage in the first game and a 7-0 lead in the second in the 54-minute clash. Sen was leading 17-11 in the opening game and managed to grab three game points but he imploded thereafter and a series of unforced errors handed the initiative to Axelsen.

READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen loses to Viktor Axelsen in badminton semifinal, to play for bronze

“These rings do strange things to you. I know what they do to you mentally. Lakshya is the first Indian men’s singles player in the Olympic semifinals. No man in India has done what he has done. He’s already thinking of what is ahead. I could see that he was tensed. I knew he was getting nervous and It’s at that point that I have to be ready to take advantage of his mistake. I just have to keep the shuttle on court and wait for his mistake,” Axelsen said in the mixed zone after his win.

Empathising with Lakshya’s performance, Viktor predicted the 22-year-old from Almora to be among the gold medal favourites at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I’ve gone through what he had before. But he’s going to be a real contender for the 2028 Olympics. I think the difference in experience made a difference today,” said Axelsen.

Will try my 100 percent in the bronze medal match: Lakshya Sen

Lakshya when asked about the pressure of facing Axelsen, the Indian shuttler said, “Yes, definitely(there is pressure). It was a big match. In the first game, I should have been more alert. If I could close the first game I had more chances to bring (the match) to three games and still win. In the second game, I started well but I couldn’t keep the lead and he started playing well, then it became hard to score against him. When he started attacking more at the end of the first game I became passive and started playing defensively. I should have taken my chances then and attacked.”

With Lakshya’s parents and brother being in Paris to support him, he thanked them for the home cooked meals he has been receiving.

The Indian will next face Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in the bronze medal match on August 5. “I’ll try to be at my 100 per cent in the next match,” said Lakshya.