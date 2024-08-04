Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borhogain loses quarterfinal to China’s Li Qian, misses out on a medal

India’s Lovlina Borgohain lost her women’s 75kg quarterfinal bout to China’s Li Qian on Sunday and was knocked out of the Paris Olympics 2024.
The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist gave a close fight to the Chinese but lost by a 4-1 spilt verdict.
Qian took the first round by a 3-2 split decision. She won the second round 3-2 as well, but the Indian pulled closer with four of the five judges tied on points before the final round.
However, Qian consolidated in the final three minutes and took a 4-1 decision in her favour which was enough to secure her passage to the semifinals.
Lovlina had defeated Sunniva Hofstad of Norway in the round of 16 to advance to the last-eight stage. Her exit meant India’s boxing contingent returned without a medal from Paris.
