MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borhogain loses quarterfinal to China’s Li Qian, misses out on a medal

Paris 2024 Olympics: The Tokyo bronze medallist lost by a 4-1 spilt verdict to the first-seeded pugilist from China.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 15:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Lovlina Borgohain during the Paris 2024 Olympics.
India’s Lovlina Borgohain during the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Lovlina Borgohain during the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Lovlina Borgohain lost her women’s 75kg quarterfinal bout to China’s Li Qian on Sunday and was knocked out of the Paris Olympics 2024.

The Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist gave a close fight to the Chinese but lost by a 4-1 spilt verdict.

Qian took the first round by a 3-2 split decision. She won the second round 3-2 as well, but the Indian pulled closer with four of the five judges tied on points before the final round.

However, Qian consolidated in the final three minutes and took a 4-1 decision in her favour which was enough to secure her passage to the semifinals.

Lovlina had defeated Sunniva Hofstad of Norway in the round of 16 to advance to the last-eight stage. Her exit meant India’s boxing contingent returned without a medal from Paris.

Related Topics

Boxing /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Lovlina Borgohain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics semifinal: Lakshya Sen in action vs Viktor Axelsen- Match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka 55/1 (13); Mendis, Fernando share fifty-run stand vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 updates: Lovlina Borgohain loses to No. 1 seed China’s Li Qian in quarterfinals by split decision
    Team Sportstar
  4. India beats Great Britain 4-2 in shootout to reach hockey semifinals at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borhogain loses quarterfinal to China’s Li Qian, misses out on a medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting assured of boxing medal amid outcry tied to gender misconceptions
    AP
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borhogain loses quarterfinal to China’s Li Qian, misses out on a medal
    Team Sportstar
  3. India beats Great Britain 4-2 in shootout to reach hockey semifinals at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics: Shericka Jackson, gold medal favourite, pulls out of 200m heats
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024: Henry Fieldman becomes first athlete to win Olympic medals in men’s and women’s event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics semifinal: Lakshya Sen in action vs Viktor Axelsen- Match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka 55/1 (13); Mendis, Fernando share fifty-run stand vs India
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing Highlights, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 updates: Lovlina Borgohain loses to No. 1 seed China’s Li Qian in quarterfinals by split decision
    Team Sportstar
  4. India beats Great Britain 4-2 in shootout to reach hockey semifinals at Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Lovlina Borhogain loses quarterfinal to China’s Li Qian, misses out on a medal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment