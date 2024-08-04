MagazineBuy Print

Badminton HIGHLIGHTS, Paris 2024 Olympics semifinal: Lakshya Sen loses to Viktor Axelsen, will face Lee Zii Jia in bronze medal match

Paris 2024 Olympics Badminton Live Score: Catch all the LIVE Updates from the Lakshysa Sen vs Viktor Axelsen men’s singles semifinal match.

Updated : Aug 04, 2024 16:32 IST

Team Sportstar

Follow Sportstar’s highlights of the Lakshysa Sen vs Viktor Axelsen men’s singles semifinal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

  • August 04, 2024 16:32
    That’s all for the day!

    See you tomorrow as Lakshya Sen takes on Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match. Till then do follow Sportstar for Paris Olympic updates.

  • August 04, 2024 16:29
    MATCH REPORT

    Paris 2024: Lakshya Sen loses to Viktor Axelsen in badminton semifinal, to play for bronze on Monday

    Lakshya will face Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia in bronze medal match on Monday.

  • August 04, 2024 16:25
    14-21

    AND VIKTOR AXELSEN WINS THE SEMIFINAL....LAKSHYA SEN STILL HAS THE BRONZE MEDAL MATCH!

  • August 04, 2024 16:23
    14-17

    Playing near the net was in Sen’s favour as Viktor fails to reach the other side of the court.

  • August 04, 2024 16:21
    13-17

    Viktor smashes one down the line towards Lakshya as the Indian seemed to have taken a misstep few seconds earlier.

  • August 04, 2024 16:21
    13-16

    Lakshya rushes to reach and falters in his backhand.

  • August 04, 2024 16:20
    12-15

    Axelsen wins 15 off the last 20 points and this might hit Lakshya’s confidence.

  • August 04, 2024 16:19
    12-14

    And just like that Viktor is back.

  • August 04, 2024 16:18
    12-13

    Axelsen challenges as one of Lakshya’s shot was called in. However, the challenge is successful as it lands out.

  • August 04, 2024 16:16
    11-11

    Aggressive Viktor targets Lakshya’s body as the Indian fails to counter. 

  • August 04, 2024 16:14
    11-10

    Lakshya manages to hold a slight lead over Axelsen.

  • August 04, 2024 16:13
    10-10

    Viktor is back with a straight down the line smash, Lakshya fails to receive it.

  • August 04, 2024 16:10
    8-6

    Lakshya errors, similar to the one in the game one.

  • August 04, 2024 16:09
    8-3

    A jump smash followed by a cross court smash near the net, leaves Sen with a five point lead.

  • August 04, 2024 16:08
    7-3

    And just like that Viktor comes back with three points on a trot.

  • August 04, 2024 16:07
    7-0

    Is there something wrong with Axelsen? Or is he planning to take the match to the third game?

  • August 04, 2024 16:05
    5-0

    Faults by Viktor are noticable.

  • August 04, 2024 16:04
    3-0

    Three consecutive points for Lakshya. However, if the earlier game proved anything it was that Axelsen could turn the game around in the matter of minutes.

  • August 04, 2024 16:01
    GAME ONE 20-22 VIKTOR LEADS!

    Viktor sures knows how to turn gives around.

  • August 04, 2024 16:00
    20-21

    Lakshya Sen errs in the crucial scenario.

  • August 04, 2024 15:58
    20-19

    Three game points and two squandered by Lakshya.

  • August 04, 2024 15:57
    19-17

    Viktor is deceived by Lakshya’s shot and sends one out.

  • August 04, 2024 15:56
    18-16

    An unforced error from Sen leaves Viktor a lot to think about as the Dane seems to have lost control.

  • August 04, 2024 15:54
    18-13

    Lakshya ensures Viktor moves further away from the net while misguiding him and forcing him to make errors.

  • August 04, 2024 15:52
    17-12

    Axelsen returns the favour to Sen. 

  • August 04, 2024 15:51
    16-11

    A fast paced cross court smash from Sen after Axelsen lures the Indian near the net.

  • August 04, 2024 15:49
    15-10

    The 43-shot rally comes to an end with Lakshya hitting one wide.

  • August 04, 2024 15:48
    15-9

    Its Lakshya’s seventh consecutive point against Axelsen.

  • August 04, 2024 15:47
    12-9

    Axelsen misreads the shot and leaves it only for it to land in.

  • August 04, 2024 15:45
    11-9

    Challenge from Axelsen as the call for in is given. However, he loses his referral. At the mid-game interval, Axelsen trails.

  • August 04, 2024 15:44
    10-9

    A jump cross smash leaves Viktor unable to receive it.

  • August 04, 2024 15:43
    8-9

    Viktor’s down the line shot gives him the slight lead as Lakshya seemed exasperated.

  • August 04, 2024 15:41
    7-7

    Viktor equalises as they engage in fierce tiki-taka.

  • August 04, 2024 15:40
    7-6

    Lakshya, for the first time in this match leads.

  • August 04, 2024 15:40
    6-6

    Lakshya dives to keep the rally going but its Viktor’s unforced error sees one onto the net.

  • August 04, 2024 15:38
    5-5

    Lakshya finally equalises after taking three consecutive points.

  • August 04, 2024 15:37
    3-5

    Drift bring back the shuttle in as the Indian attempts to close the gap.

  • August 04, 2024 15:36
    2-4

    Axelsen plays a shot after looking if the shuttle was going out or not, but Sen’s smash does the trick.

  • August 04, 2024 15:35
    1-3

    Finally the Dane errs as he sends one wide.

  • August 04, 2024 15:34
    0-3

    Three consecutive errors from Lakshya and all of them are by hitting it wide.

  • August 04, 2024 15:33
    0-1

    Viktor manages to keep up with Lakshya as the Indian sends one away with a crosscourt smash attempt.

  • August 04, 2024 15:30
    Both the players enter

    Lakshya and Viktor enter the badminton arena and start to warm-up.

  • August 04, 2024 15:29
    Lakshya wins the toss

    The Indian wins the toss and chooses the side.

  • August 04, 2024 15:26
    Did you know?

    Viktor Axelsen is the defending Olympic champion.

  • August 04, 2024 15:23
    Head-to-head record

    Lakshya has defeated Axelsen only once out of the eight times they faced each other. 

  • August 04, 2024 15:21
    Lakshya on Olympics
  • August 04, 2024 15:20
    Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics Day 9 badminton updates. Lakshya Sen will take on Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal.

    Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.

  • August 04, 2024 14:45
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    The live streaming of the match will be available on JioCinema.

    The live telecast of the match will be available on Sports18 and Sports18 HD

  • August 04, 2024 14:37
    Lakshya vs Axelsen - All you need to know

    Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Paris 2024 Olympics: Where to watch semifinal online and TV, match timing in IST and head-to-head record

    Lakshya vs Axelsen semifinal all you need to know: match timing, head-to-head record and live streaming info.

