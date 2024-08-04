Badminton HIGHLIGHTS, Paris 2024 Olympics semifinal: Lakshya Sen loses to Viktor Axelsen, will face Lee Zii Jia in bronze medal match

- August 04, 2024 16:32That’s all for the day!
See you tomorrow as Lakshya Sen takes on Malaysia’s Lee Zii Jia in the bronze medal match. Till then do follow Sportstar for Paris Olympic updates.
- August 04, 2024 16:2514-21
AND VIKTOR AXELSEN WINS THE SEMIFINAL....LAKSHYA SEN STILL HAS THE BRONZE MEDAL MATCH!
- August 04, 2024 16:2314-17
Playing near the net was in Sen’s favour as Viktor fails to reach the other side of the court.
- August 04, 2024 16:2113-17
Viktor smashes one down the line towards Lakshya as the Indian seemed to have taken a misstep few seconds earlier.
- August 04, 2024 16:2113-16
Lakshya rushes to reach and falters in his backhand.
- August 04, 2024 16:2012-15
Axelsen wins 15 off the last 20 points and this might hit Lakshya’s confidence.
- August 04, 2024 16:1912-14
And just like that Viktor is back.
- August 04, 2024 16:1812-13
Axelsen challenges as one of Lakshya’s shot was called in. However, the challenge is successful as it lands out.
- August 04, 2024 16:1611-11
Aggressive Viktor targets Lakshya’s body as the Indian fails to counter.
- August 04, 2024 16:1411-10
Lakshya manages to hold a slight lead over Axelsen.
- August 04, 2024 16:1310-10
Viktor is back with a straight down the line smash, Lakshya fails to receive it.
- August 04, 2024 16:108-6
Lakshya errors, similar to the one in the game one.
- August 04, 2024 16:098-3
A jump smash followed by a cross court smash near the net, leaves Sen with a five point lead.
- August 04, 2024 16:087-3
And just like that Viktor comes back with three points on a trot.
- August 04, 2024 16:077-0
Is there something wrong with Axelsen? Or is he planning to take the match to the third game?
- August 04, 2024 16:055-0
Faults by Viktor are noticable.
- August 04, 2024 16:043-0
Three consecutive points for Lakshya. However, if the earlier game proved anything it was that Axelsen could turn the game around in the matter of minutes.
- August 04, 2024 16:01GAME ONE 20-22 VIKTOR LEADS!
Viktor sures knows how to turn gives around.
- August 04, 2024 16:0020-21
Lakshya Sen errs in the crucial scenario.
- August 04, 2024 15:5820-19
Three game points and two squandered by Lakshya.
- August 04, 2024 15:5719-17
Viktor is deceived by Lakshya’s shot and sends one out.
- August 04, 2024 15:5618-16
An unforced error from Sen leaves Viktor a lot to think about as the Dane seems to have lost control.
- August 04, 2024 15:5418-13
Lakshya ensures Viktor moves further away from the net while misguiding him and forcing him to make errors.
- August 04, 2024 15:5217-12
Axelsen returns the favour to Sen.
- August 04, 2024 15:5116-11
A fast paced cross court smash from Sen after Axelsen lures the Indian near the net.
- August 04, 2024 15:4915-10
The 43-shot rally comes to an end with Lakshya hitting one wide.
- August 04, 2024 15:4815-9
Its Lakshya’s seventh consecutive point against Axelsen.
- August 04, 2024 15:4712-9
Axelsen misreads the shot and leaves it only for it to land in.
- August 04, 2024 15:4511-9
Challenge from Axelsen as the call for in is given. However, he loses his referral. At the mid-game interval, Axelsen trails.
- August 04, 2024 15:4410-9
A jump cross smash leaves Viktor unable to receive it.
- August 04, 2024 15:438-9
Viktor’s down the line shot gives him the slight lead as Lakshya seemed exasperated.
- August 04, 2024 15:417-7
Viktor equalises as they engage in fierce tiki-taka.
- August 04, 2024 15:407-6
Lakshya, for the first time in this match leads.
- August 04, 2024 15:406-6
Lakshya dives to keep the rally going but its Viktor’s unforced error sees one onto the net.
- August 04, 2024 15:385-5
Lakshya finally equalises after taking three consecutive points.
- August 04, 2024 15:373-5
Drift bring back the shuttle in as the Indian attempts to close the gap.
- August 04, 2024 15:362-4
Axelsen plays a shot after looking if the shuttle was going out or not, but Sen’s smash does the trick.
- August 04, 2024 15:351-3
Finally the Dane errs as he sends one wide.
- August 04, 2024 15:340-3
Three consecutive errors from Lakshya and all of them are by hitting it wide.
- August 04, 2024 15:330-1
Viktor manages to keep up with Lakshya as the Indian sends one away with a crosscourt smash attempt.
- August 04, 2024 15:30Both the players enter
Lakshya and Viktor enter the badminton arena and start to warm-up.
- August 04, 2024 15:29Lakshya wins the toss
The Indian wins the toss and chooses the side.
- August 04, 2024 15:26Did you know?
Viktor Axelsen is the defending Olympic champion.
- August 04, 2024 15:23Head-to-head record
Lakshya has defeated Axelsen only once out of the eight times they faced each other.
- August 04, 2024 15:21Lakshya on Olympics
- August 04, 2024 15:20Welcome!
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Paris 2024 Olympics Day 9 badminton updates. Lakshya Sen will take on Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
- August 04, 2024 14:45LIVE STREAMING INFO
The live streaming of the match will be available on JioCinema.
The live telecast of the match will be available on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
- August 04, 2024 14:37Lakshya vs Axelsen - All you need to know
Latest on Sportstar
- SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka 111/4 (27); Axar Patel removes Samarawickrama
- Paris Olympics 2024 Day 9 Live Updates: Lakshya loses first game 20-22, leads 11-10 in second vs Axelsen; IND beats GBR, through to semifinal in hockey
- LIVE Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC score, Durand Cup 2024: KBFC 0-0 PFC; Noah and Luna in action
- Paris 2024: Lakshya Sen loses to Viktor Axelsen in badminton semifinal, to play for bronze on Monday
- Badminton HIGHLIGHTS, Paris 2024 Olympics semifinal: Lakshya Sen loses to Viktor Axelsen, will face Lee Zii Jia in bronze medal match
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE