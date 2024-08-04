MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Carolina Marin injures her knee, forced to retire during semifinal against He Bingjiao

Former gold medallist Carolina Marin was forced to retire from her women’s singles semifinal against China’s He Bingjiao after she sustained an injury on her right knee during the second game at Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 13:59 IST , CHENNAI - 4 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain’s Carolina Marin receives attention from a team official after injuring her knee during the Women’s Singles Semifinal against China’s He Bingjiao at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Sunday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain's Carolina Marin receives attention from a team official after injuring her knee during the Women's Singles Semifinal against China's He Bingjiao at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain’s Carolina Marin receives attention from a team official after injuring her knee during the Women’s Singles Semifinal against China’s He Bingjiao at Porte de La Chapelle Arena on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Former gold medallist Carolina Marin was forced to retire from her women’s singles semifinal against China’s He Bingjiao after she sustained an injury on her right knee during the second game at Paris 2024 Olympics on Sunday.

Spain’s Marin, who won the gold medal in Rio de Janeiro in 2016 after defeating India’s P V Sindhu in the final, got injured while leading 21-14, 10-6. Marin, a three-time world champion, put on a knee brace and played two more points before she decided to retire and broke down in tears.

The 31-year-old Marin has previously suffered from anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries on both her knees in the past.

READ | Spectator dragged from arena for holding up ‘Go Taiwan’ banner

He will face Republic of Korea’s An Seyoung in the final. An defeated Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung 11-21, 21-13, 21-16 in the first semifinal.

World No. 4 Marin, provided she is fit, will take on Tunjung in the bronze medal match.

Sindhu prayed for Marin’s speedy recovery in a social media post. “To one of my greatest rivals and dearest friends on the tour, I am sending all the positive energy in the world your way. You were playing a phenomenal match, and I was deeply rooting for you,” she wrote.

In a similar incident at London Olympics in 2012, China’s Wang Xin was up 21-18, 1-0 against India’s Saina Nehwal in the bronze medal match when she injured her knee and could not continue. Four years later in Rio, China’s Li Xuerui sustained an ACL injury against Marin in the semifinals which forced her to give a walkover to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara in the bronze medal match.

