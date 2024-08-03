MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Axelsen refuses to take Lakshya lightly despite favourable H2H record

Axelsen holds a 7-1 head-to-head record against Lakshya Sen, whose only win against the Danish shuttler came in 2022 at the German Open.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 22:29 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Jonathan Selvaraj
Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen celebrates after defeating Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew during their men’s singles badminton quarterfinal.
Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen celebrates after defeating Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew during their men’s singles badminton quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Dita Alangkara/AP
infoIcon

Denmark’s Viktor Axelsen celebrates after defeating Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew during their men’s singles badminton quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: Dita Alangkara/AP

Viktor Axelsen might be going into his Olympic semifinal match on the back of a 7-1 record against Lakshya Sen but he admits he’s not taking the Indian lightly. Although Sen had not been in the best of form in the build-up to the competition – he had a modest win-loss record of 15-10 before the Olympics – he had taken the reigning Olympic champion to three games before going down 13-21, 21-16, 13-21 at the Singapore Open.

“My personal coach (and also father-in-law Henrik Rohde) were discussing before the Olympics who could be the real threat in the tournament and we both agreed that the real dark horse would be Lakshya. The last time I met him, we had a tough fight and when I spoke to my coach, we both felt he was a real contender at the Olympics,” says the 30-year-old Axelsen, who is the current world number 1.

While the Indian has got the better of Axelsen once – in another closely fought three-game match at the German Open two years ago, the two have also a genuine respect for each other with Axelsen also inviting the Indian to train alongside him a few years ago at his base in Dubai.

“It was a pleasure for us to have Lakshya train along with us. I also remember he was in Denmark playing in Aarhus with (former player) Morten Frost for a little bit. We know him quite well and we are happy he’s been able to make it to the Olympic semifinals. I was always hopeful he would do well at this level,” says Rohde.

ALSO READ | Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen streaming info

But the semifinals is where Axelsen hopes to end Lakshya’s run. While he’s aware of the challenge posed by Lakshya’s defensive skills and work rate, Axelsen felt he was up for the challenge.

“I know he’s a great guy. I know his family is very supportive and has played a big role in his success. I’m very happy to see him succeed. But I look forward to beating him,” said Axelsen.  

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Paris Olympics /

Viktor Axelsen /

Lakshya Sen

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Chhetri scores on birthday as Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC pick up facile wins
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Axelsen refuses to take Lakshya lightly despite favourable H2H record
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Amid gender row, Algeria’s Khelif beats Hungarian Hamori to ensure medal
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng wins women’s singles gold for China
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9: Indians in action — August 4 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Axelsen refuses to take Lakshya lightly despite favourable H2H record
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Amid gender row, Algeria’s Khelif beats Hungarian Hamori to ensure medal
    Reuters
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9: Indians in action — August 4 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng wins women’s singles gold for China
    Reuters
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: USA reaches semifinals after 1-0 win over Japan in extra-time
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Durand Cup 2024: Chhetri scores on birthday as Bengaluru FC, Odisha FC pick up facile wins
    Amitabha Das Sharma
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Axelsen refuses to take Lakshya lightly despite favourable H2H record
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Amid gender row, Algeria’s Khelif beats Hungarian Hamori to ensure medal
    Reuters
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Zheng wins women’s singles gold for China
    Reuters
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9: Indians in action — August 4 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment