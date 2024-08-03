Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Paris 2024 Olympics: Where to watch semifinal online and TV, match timing in IST and head-to-head record

Lakshya Sen will take on defending champion Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles badminton semifinal of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Lakshya Sen vs. Viktor Axelsen timing (IST)

The Lakshya Sen vs. Viktor Axelsen Paris 2024 Olympics men’s singles badminton semifinal will start at 3.30 p.m.

Lakshya Sen vs. Viktor Axelsen head-to-head record

Lakshya, currently ranked 24th in the world, has struggled against Viktor Axelsen (26th), having only secured one victory in their eight encounters.

Lakshya’s lone triumph over the Danish player came in the semifinals of the 2022 German Open, where he won 21-13, 12-21, 22-20.

Where to watch Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen badminton match at the Paris 2024 Olympics will be available for free live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast of the Olympic badminton semifinals will be on Network 18 TV channels in India.