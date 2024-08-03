MagazineBuy Print

Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen Paris 2024 Olympics: Where to watch semifinal online and TV, match timing in IST and head-to-head record

Lakshya vs Axelsen semifinal all you need to know: match timing, head-to-head record and live streaming info.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 18:55 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Lakshya Sen will be in action in the men’s singles semifinal on Sunday.
Lakshya Sen will be in action in the men's singles semifinal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Lakshya Sen will be in action in the men’s singles semifinal on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Lakshya Sen will take on defending champion Viktor Axelsen in the men’s singles badminton semifinal of the 2024 Paris Olympics. Here’s all you need to know about the match.

Lakshya Sen vs. Viktor Axelsen timing (IST)

The Lakshya Sen vs. Viktor Axelsen Paris 2024 Olympics men’s singles badminton semifinal will start at 3.30 p.m.

Paris 2024: ‘Sky is the limit’ as Lakshya Sen becomes first Indian man to reach badminton singles Olympic semifinals

Lakshya Sen vs. Viktor Axelsen head-to-head record

Lakshya, currently ranked 24th in the world, has struggled against Viktor Axelsen (26th), having only secured one victory in their eight encounters.

Lakshya’s lone triumph over the Danish player came in the semifinals of the 2022 German Open, where he won 21-13, 12-21, 22-20.

Where to watch Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen 

The Lakshya Sen vs Viktor Axelsen badminton match at the Paris 2024 Olympics will be available for free live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website. The live telecast of the Olympic badminton semifinals will be on Network 18 TV channels in India.

Related Topics

Badminton /

Lakshya Sen /

Viktor Axelsen /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
