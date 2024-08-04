MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Favourites Chemutai, Yavi easily advance in 3000m steeplechase

Kenyan world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech handily won her heat while 2023 world champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain also advanced to the final.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 16:45 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Peruth Chemutai of Uganda crosses the line to win heat 1 ahead of Faith Cherotich of Kenya and Gesa Felicitas Krause of Germany.
Peruth Chemutai of Uganda crosses the line to win heat 1 ahead of Faith Cherotich of Kenya and Gesa Felicitas Krause of Germany. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Peruth Chemutai of Uganda crosses the line to win heat 1 ahead of Faith Cherotich of Kenya and Gesa Felicitas Krause of Germany. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Ugandan Peruth Chemutai got the defence of her Olympic 3000 metres steeplechase title off on the right track in Paris on Sunday by cruising through the opening heat.

Kenyan world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech handily won her heat while 2023 world champion Winfred Yavi of Bahrain also advanced to the final.

There were few surprises when Sunday’s programme kicked off at the Stade de France.

READ MORE | Paris 2024 Olympics: USA’s Gabby Thomas begins assault on 200m title with fastest timing in preliminary round

Chemutai went to the front of the pack almost immediately and never let up in a confident performance, crossing the finish in a comfortable 9 minutes, 10.51 seconds ahead of Kenya’s Faith Cherotich, the 2023 world bronze medallist.

Yavi took a different tactic in the second heat, biding her time at the back of the pack before making her move around the halfway mark and holding on down the final straight to finish in 9:15.11 ahead of Ethiopian Sembo Almayew.

With Chepkoech (9:13.56) all by herself with two laps to go in the final heat, the battle for second saw the Parisian crowd erupt into cheers as France’s Alice Finot got the better of German Lea Meyer in the final few metres.

The final is scheduled for Tuesday.

Related Topics

Steeplechase /

Athletics /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
