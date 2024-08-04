Paris 2024 Olympics: Is India assured of hockey medal after beating Great Britain in quarterfinal?

India edged past Great Britain is a shootout in the hockey quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday to book a spot in the last-four for the second straight Olympic Games.

Harmanpreet Singh’s penalty corner ensured a 10-man India forced the game to a shootout before PR Sreejesh’s heroics saw India claim the contest 4-2. India will now play either the Germany or Argentina in the next match.

However, India is not yet assured of a medal. If India wins the semifinal, it will play the gold-medal match which will guarantee it a medal. In case of a loss, India will have to play a bronze-medal match.

At the Tokyo Olympics, India beat Germany 5-4 in the bronze-medal tie to win a hockey medal at the Olympics after 41 years.