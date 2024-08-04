Paris 2024 Olympics: Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting assured of boxing medal amid outcry tied to gender misconceptions

Boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan clinched her first Olympic medal on Sunday in front of a crowd that chanted her name at the Paris Games, one day after fellow boxer Imane Khelif of Algeria secured one as well following days of online abuse and intense scrutiny about their participation.

Lin defeated Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria in a women’s 57-kilogram quarterfinal, earning her second straight unanimous decision and advancing to the division’s semifinal round to ensure she will win at least a bronze medal.

READ | Imane Khelif assured of a medal, calls it a battle for dignity

Lin and Khelif have been at the center of a clash over gender identity and regulations in sports, as critics have brought up their disqualification from the world championships last year after the banned International Boxing Association claimed they failed unspecified eligibility tests for women’s competition.

Lin beat Sitora Turdibekova of Uzbekistan 5:0 in her opening fight.

There were two more quarterfinal bouts in the women’s 57-kg division scheduled on Sunday before the semifinal matchups are set.