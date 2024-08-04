Paris 2024 Olympics: Imane Khelif assured of a medal, calls it a battle for dignity

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif, who is currently embroiled in a heated gender row, beat Hungary’s Luca Anna Hamori to make the semifinals in the women’s 66kg category. Khelif guaranteed herself a medal in the process.

After questions were raised over Imane’s gender and Italian boxer Angela Carini withdrew from her bout against the Algerian in 46 seconds on Thursday, the North Paris Arena here witnessed dramatic scenes with the Algerian supporters vociferously supporting Imane. Later, hundreds of journalists crowded the narrow mixed zone to get the reaction of both boxers.

“I want to tell the entire world that I am a female, and I will remain a female,” Khelif, in tears, told the official broadcaster. “It’s a battle, it’s for my dignity.”

The 25-year-old was disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) abruptly ahead of the final of the 2023 World Championships which cited high levels of testosterone in her system.

IBA then said this week that it did not test for testosterone, putting the biochemical assessment in doubt.

Khelif is one of two boxers caught in the eye of the storm, the other being Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan.

Khelif will face Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand in the last four on Tuesday for a place in the final.

Hamori was sporting in defeat.

“This was a hard fight, but I think I could do everything I wanted before the fight. I’m so proud of myself and I’m so grateful to be here,” said Luca.

“This was a very good competition for me. That was my childhood dream, so I’m so happy. I wish good luck to my opponents and the others in the finals.”

Hungary’s International Olympic Committee member Balazs Furjes was emotional after the bout, calling for fair competition going forward.

Algerian boxer Imane Khelif with Hungary’s Luca Anna Hamori after their quarterfinal bout in the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

“We Hungarians, as proud and old members of the International Olympic family, are always, have always been, and will always be, in favour of fair competition. We can only believe that every match is decided on the play field and not elsewhere.

“Therefore, it (forfeiting) was never an option for Luca. She always wanted to fight, and as a consequence of what I have said before, it was also clear from the very beginning that Luca will fight and give her best and that’s what you would have seen in the rings.

Furjes said the issue must be examined after the Games. “The Paris boxing competitions have their consequences, like every other competition. These consequences must be carefully evaluated after the Games and as loyal members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) we are 100 per cent convinced that the IOC will make the right decisions,” he said.