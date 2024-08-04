Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson withdrew from the 200 metres at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, less than a month after she suffered an injury at a tune-up meet in Hungary.
Jackson did not run the 100 metres in Paris saying her injury played a part in her decision.
Jackson’s withdrawal comes a day after Jamaica’s three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce pulled out of the women’s 100m with an injury.
At last year’s world championship in Budapest, Jackson clocked a scorching 21.41 to capture her second consecutive world title in the distance and narrowly miss breaking the world record of 21.34 set by the late Florence Griffith-Joyner in 1988.
But Jackson, who has never won an individual Olympic gold medal, has not been at her best this season, clocking times about a second slower than her world championship run.
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs Great Britain LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics Hockey quarterfinal: IND 1-1 GBR; Green card for Sumit, red card for Amit
- Athletics LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 9 — August 4 Updates: Jeswin Aldrin’s starts with foul in long jump qualification; Parul Chaudhary finishes eighth in 3000m steeplechase heats
- SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka 15/1 (4); Mendis, Fernando at crease after Nissanka falls early vs India
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Shericka Jackson, gold medal favourite, pulls out of 200m heats
- Badminton LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Lakshya Sen to face Viktor Axelsen in semifinal; streaming info, head to head record - Match updates
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE