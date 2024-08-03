MagazineBuy Print

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Olympics 2024 women’s 100m semifinal

Three-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce withdrew from the Paris Olympics 2024 women’s 100m semifinal minutes ahead of the race on Saturday.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 23:30 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica reacts during the Women’s 100m Round 1 Heat 6 on day seven of the Olympics.
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica reacts during the Women’s 100m Round 1 Heat 6 on day seven of the Olympics. | Photo Credit: HANNAH PETERS/Getty Images
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Team Jamaica reacts during the Women’s 100m Round 1 Heat 6 on day seven of the Olympics. | Photo Credit: HANNAH PETERS/Getty Images

Jamaica’s Fraser-Pryce, the first 100m sprinter to win individual medals in four consecutive Olympic Games, was due to run in the second heat but appeared as a “did not start” in the official start lists.

The Jamaican began her journey in Beijing 2008, which saw her become the first Caribbean woman to win gold in the women’s 100m.

FOLLOW PARIS 2024-ATHLETICS-LIVE UPDATES

She held on to her 100m title in London 2012, joining a select few to have done so. Despite battling a toe injury, she won bronze in 2016 Rio Olympics and a silver in relay.

After giving birth in 2017, she won another Olympic silver and a relay gold in Tokyo 2020.

In 2019, she became the oldest woman to claim the 100m World Championship title in Doha. She further solidified this achievement by winning the title again at the age of 35 in Eugene in 2022, 14 years after her initial Olympic gold triumph.

