Paris 2024: Simone Biles extends gold medal run with second vault title

Simone Biles won the vault final on Saturday to clinch her third gold medal of the Paris Games, dominating the competition with her signature Biles II vault.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 20:51 IST , Paris - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Simone Biles of Team United States in action.
Simone Biles of Team United States in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Simone Biles of Team United States in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Simone Biles won the vault final on Saturday to clinch her third gold medal of the Paris Games, dominating the competition with her signature Biles II vault to beat Brazilian silver medallist Rebeca Andrade with American Jade Carey taking bronze.

Biles soared high into the air as she performed her explosive Yurchenko double pike for a massive score of 15.700.

The American also impressed with her second effort. She powered down the runway and launched into the Cheng vault, which incorporates a round-off, half-on entry with a one-and-a-half twisting flip to finish. She earned 14.900.

The 27-year-old claimed a comfortable victory at the Bercy Arena with an average of 15.300 points.

RELATED | Paris 2024 Olympics: Simone Biles reclaims women’s all-around crown for sixth gold

Biles arrived in Paris as the world’s most decorated gymnast and she has reached new heights by claiming gold medals in all three women’s events contested so far in Paris. She now has 10 Olympic medals overall, with seven of the being gold.

She led the U.S. team to the top of the podium in the team final before claiming a second all-around Olympic title two days ago.

Biles can add to her tally further when she competes in the balance beam and women’s floor finals on Monday.

