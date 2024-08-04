Paris 2024 Olympics: USA’s Gabby Thomas begins assault on 200m title with fastest timing in preliminary round

The United States’ Gabby Thomas cruised into the women’s semifinals of the 200 metres at the Paris Olympics, showing she is the woman to beat with the quickest time of Sunday morning’s preliminary round.

Jamaica’s world champion Shericka Jackson withdrew earlier on Sunday less than a month after suffering an injury in a tune-up meet in Hungary.

The 27-year-old Thomas clocked 22.20 seconds, while Nigeria’s Favour Ofili -- who missed the 100 in Paris after Nigeria officials failed to enter her in the event -- was second at 22.24. Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith was third in 22.28.

Fresh off her thrilling 100 victory the previous evening, St. Lucia’s Julien Alfred showed she is a threat in the 200 as well, easing up well before the finish line to cross in 22.41, sixth fastest of the morning.

Thomas, 27, won bronze on her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games, and silver behind Jackson at last year’s world championships, and has said she expects to claim gold in Paris.

Fans unfortunately will be deprived of what was expected to be a hotly contested battle between Thomas and Jackson.

The event was already missing Elaine Thompson-Herah of Jamaica, Olympic champion in Rio and Tokyo, with an Achilles injury.

The final is on Tuesday