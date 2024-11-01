Valencia MotoGP cancelled due to floods

Valencia will not host the final MotoGP of the season, organisers announced on Friday, owing to the devastating flooding in the east of Spain.
The race was due to be held on November 17, and a new venue will be “confirmed as soon as possible,” said organisers in a statement.
