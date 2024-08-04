SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: Toss at 2:00 PM IST; Can India cross the line against Hasaranga-less Sri Lanka?

- August 04, 2024 13:41Hasaranga has been ruled out of the series
Expect at least one change in Sri Lanka’s playing XI since Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the remaining two games due to a hamstring injury. Jeffrey Vandersay, leg spinner, has replaced him.
- August 04, 2024 12:55Both India and Sri Lanka will hope to close out the match today
When the two sides square off against each other for the second one-day international at the R. Premadasa International Stadium on Sunday, the focus will be on being more clinical in closing out the match and not allowing the opposition a chance to get back into the contest.
When India and Sri Lanka square off against each other for the second one-day international at the R. Premadasa International Stadium on Sunday, the focus will be on being more clinical in closing out the match and not allowing the opposition a chance to get back into the contest.
- August 04, 2024 12:44Live streaming info
The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the Sony Liv app and website.
- August 04, 2024 12:32Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI set to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Stay tuned for live updates.
