Live

SL vs IND Live Score, 2nd ODI: Toss at 2:00 PM IST; Can India cross the line against Hasaranga-less Sri Lanka?

IND vs SL live score, 2nd ODI: Catch the scores, updates and commentary from the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka being played in Colombo on Sunday.

Updated : Aug 04, 2024 13:43 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second ODI between India and Sri Lanka being played in Colombo on Sunday.

  • August 04, 2024 13:41
    Hasaranga has been ruled out of the series

    Expect at least one change in Sri Lanka’s playing XI since Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out of the remaining two games due to a hamstring injury. Jeffrey Vandersay, leg spinner, has replaced him. 

  • August 04, 2024 13:29
    Meanwhile...

    As we wait for toss, you can also follow India vs Great Britain’s hockey quarterfinal in Paris Olympics.

  • August 04, 2024 13:26
    ICC rules say the 1st ODI should’ve gone to Super Over

    No Super Over after IND vs SL 1st ODI raises questions on whether match officials followed ICC rules

    According to ICC ODI Playing Conditions, last amended in December 2023, a tied ODI has to be followed with a Super Over to determine the winner. 

  • August 04, 2024 12:55
    Both India and Sri Lanka will hope to close out the match today

    When the two sides square off against each other for the second one-day international at the R. Premadasa International Stadium on Sunday, the focus will be on being more clinical in closing out the match and not allowing the opposition a chance to get back into the contest.

    SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Looking beyond tied matches, India and Sri Lanka hope for first win

    When India and Sri Lanka square off against each other for the second one-day international at the R. Premadasa International Stadium on Sunday, the focus will be on being more clinical in closing out the match and not allowing the opposition a chance to get back into the contest.

  • August 04, 2024 12:44
    Live streaming info

    The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the Sony Liv app and website.

  • August 04, 2024 12:32
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI set to be played at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Stay tuned for live updates. 

Related Topics

India /

Sri Lanka

Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

