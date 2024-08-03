MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

New NCA set for inauguration in Bengaluru, BCCI secretary Shah announces

The current NCA is based in the premises of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the BCCI is in process of starting NCAs in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the North East.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 19:49 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

PTI
BCCI secretary Jay Shah arrives for a meeting between BCCI officials and IPL teams’ owners at the board’s head office.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah arrives for a meeting between BCCI officials and IPL teams’ owners at the board’s head office. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

BCCI secretary Jay Shah arrives for a meeting between BCCI officials and IPL teams’ owners at the board’s head office. | Photo Credit: PTI

A new National Cricket Academy (NCA) is set to be inaugurated here soon and it will have 45 practice pitches and an Olympics-sized swimming pool along with other facilities, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday.

Shah informed that the new NCA in Bengaluru will also feature ‘state of the art training, recovery and sports science facilities’.

“Very excited to announce that the BCCI ’s new National Cricket Academy (NCA) is almost complete and will be opening shortly in Bengaluru,” Shah wrote on X.

“The new NCA will feature three world-class playing grounds, 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, Olympic-size swimming pool and state-of-the-art training, recovery and sports science facilities.

He said the initiative will help the country’s current and future cricketers develop their skills in the best possible environment.

The current NCA is based in the premises of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the BCCI is in process of starting NCAs in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the North East.

Related stories

Related Topics

NCA /

National Cricket Academy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany wins dressage team gold ahead of Denmark and Britain
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 8 LIVE: China on top with 13 golds; Australia surges to second spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. New NCA set for inauguration in Bengaluru, BCCI secretary Shah announces
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE, Day 8 — AUG 3 Updates: Deepika Kumari loses in archery quarterfinals; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 3: Manu Bhaker 4th in women’s 25m pistol, misses out on medal by a whisker
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. New NCA set for inauguration in Bengaluru, BCCI secretary Shah announces
    PTI
  2. From managing Bumrah to Shami’s comeback: KKR coach Bharat Arun gets candid about India’s future with the ball
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Looking beyond tied matches, India and Sri Lanka hope for first win
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. SL vs IND 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
    Team Sportstar
  5. SL vs IND, 1st ODI: Indian batters will be given ample opportunities to bowl, says bowling coach Bahutule
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Germany wins dressage team gold ahead of Denmark and Britain
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 8 LIVE: China on top with 13 golds; Australia surges to second spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. New NCA set for inauguration in Bengaluru, BCCI secretary Shah announces
    PTI
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE, Day 8 — AUG 3 Updates: Deepika Kumari loses in archery quarterfinals; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 3: Manu Bhaker 4th in women’s 25m pistol, misses out on medal by a whisker
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment