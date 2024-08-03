A new National Cricket Academy (NCA) is set to be inaugurated here soon and it will have 45 practice pitches and an Olympics-sized swimming pool along with other facilities, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday.
Shah informed that the new NCA in Bengaluru will also feature ‘state of the art training, recovery and sports science facilities’.
“Very excited to announce that the BCCI ’s new National Cricket Academy (NCA) is almost complete and will be opening shortly in Bengaluru,” Shah wrote on X.
“The new NCA will feature three world-class playing grounds, 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, Olympic-size swimming pool and state-of-the-art training, recovery and sports science facilities.
He said the initiative will help the country’s current and future cricketers develop their skills in the best possible environment.
The current NCA is based in the premises of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and the BCCI is in process of starting NCAs in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in the North East.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris Olympics 2024: Germany wins dressage team gold ahead of Denmark and Britain
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 8 LIVE: China on top with 13 golds; Australia surges to second spot
- New NCA set for inauguration in Bengaluru, BCCI secretary Shah announces
- Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE, Day 8 — AUG 3 Updates: Deepika Kumari loses in archery quarterfinals; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
- Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 3: Manu Bhaker 4th in women’s 25m pistol, misses out on medal by a whisker
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE