MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain’s Marin reaches Olympic badminton semifinals, to face China’s He Bingjiao

Marin, the 2016 women’s singles champion, beat Japan’s Aya Ohori 21-13, 21-14 at La Chapelle Arena to set up a final-four showdown with China’s He Bingjiao.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 19:03 IST , Paris - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Carolina Marin of Spain reaches women’s singles semifinal in Paris 2024 Olympics.
Carolina Marin of Spain reaches women’s singles semifinal in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Carolina Marin of Spain reaches women’s singles semifinal in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Spain’s Carolina Marin moved into the Olympic badminton semifinals on Saturday and said it had been a long journey back since missing the Tokyo Games with a serious knee injury.

Marin, the 2016 women’s singles champion, beat Japan’s Aya Ohori 21-13, 21-14 at La Chapelle Arena to set up a final-four showdown with China’s He Bingjiao.

Marin was hot favourite for the title at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago until she suffered a cruciate ligament knee tear just months before the tournament.

That kept her out for a year and came just two years after she ruptured the ligament in her other knee -- an injury that sidelined her for eight months of 2019.

ALSO READ | Paris 2024 Olympics: Australians Ebden and Peers win men’s doubles gold

Marin said it “means a lot” to be back in medal contention on the Olympic stage.

“Three years ago, I couldn’t think that I would reach a semifinal here in Paris,” she said.

“The journey has been a long way but I am here and I feel really proud of myself.”

South Korea’s World No.1 An Se-young also progressed with a 15-21, 21-17, 21-8 win over Japan’s two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi.

An’s semifinal opponent will be Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, who beat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 25-23, 21-9.

Marin beat eighth seed Ohori in 52 minutes and looked in control of their match from the off.

“I’m proud of myself because the day before yesterday I had a difficult match,” said the 31-year-old.

“Today from the beginning I wanted to keep the focus on the things that I want to improve.”

China’s He advanced to the semifinals after beating defending Olympic champion Chen Yufei.

The sixth seed shocked her countrywoman with a 21-16, 21-17 win and said she felt “calm” throughout the match.

“I beat an Olympic champion today and I’m facing another one tomorrow,” He said of her semi-final against Marin.

“I hope tomorrow will be a good match for both of us.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

olympics /

Carolina Marin /

Aya Ohori /

He Bingjiao

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 3: Manu Bhaker 4th in women’s 25m pistol, misses out on medal by a whisker
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain’s Marin reaches Olympic badminton semifinals, to face China’s He Bingjiao
    AFP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari exits after quarterfinal loss to South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 8: Deepika Kumari loses in archery quarterfinals; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Noah Lyles finishes second in 100m heats; Armand Duplantis qualifies for high jump final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Paris Olympics 2024

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain’s Marin reaches Olympic badminton semifinals, to face China’s He Bingjiao
    AFP
  2. Olympic Bronze Medalist Sarabjot Singh’s coach Abhishek Rana talks about his training, early days and the significance of his win
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Diary: An iconic signatured cap, street king Nadal to Olympic village drama
    Y. B. Sarangi,Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights, July 25: Indian archery teams qualify for quarterfinals, Dhiraj Bommadevara seeded fourth
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Argentina loses to Morocco after game suspended due to fan invasion; Spain wins over Uzbekistan
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 3: Manu Bhaker 4th in women’s 25m pistol, misses out on medal by a whisker
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain’s Marin reaches Olympic badminton semifinals, to face China’s He Bingjiao
    AFP
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari exits after quarterfinal loss to South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon
    Y. B. Sarangi
  4. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 8: Deepika Kumari loses in archery quarterfinals; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Noah Lyles finishes second in 100m heats; Armand Duplantis qualifies for high jump final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment