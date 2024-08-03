Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain’s Marin reaches Olympic badminton semifinals, to face China’s He Bingjiao

Spain’s Carolina Marin moved into the Olympic badminton semifinals on Saturday and said it had been a long journey back since missing the Tokyo Games with a serious knee injury.

Marin, the 2016 women’s singles champion, beat Japan’s Aya Ohori 21-13, 21-14 at La Chapelle Arena to set up a final-four showdown with China’s He Bingjiao.

Marin was hot favourite for the title at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago until she suffered a cruciate ligament knee tear just months before the tournament.

That kept her out for a year and came just two years after she ruptured the ligament in her other knee -- an injury that sidelined her for eight months of 2019.

Marin said it “means a lot” to be back in medal contention on the Olympic stage.

“Three years ago, I couldn’t think that I would reach a semifinal here in Paris,” she said.

“The journey has been a long way but I am here and I feel really proud of myself.”

South Korea’s World No.1 An Se-young also progressed with a 15-21, 21-17, 21-8 win over Japan’s two-time world champion Akane Yamaguchi.

An’s semifinal opponent will be Indonesia’s Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, who beat Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon 25-23, 21-9.

Marin beat eighth seed Ohori in 52 minutes and looked in control of their match from the off.

“I’m proud of myself because the day before yesterday I had a difficult match,” said the 31-year-old.

“Today from the beginning I wanted to keep the focus on the things that I want to improve.”

China’s He advanced to the semifinals after beating defending Olympic champion Chen Yufei.

The sixth seed shocked her countrywoman with a 21-16, 21-17 win and said she felt “calm” throughout the match.

“I beat an Olympic champion today and I’m facing another one tomorrow,” He said of her semi-final against Marin.

“I hope tomorrow will be a good match for both of us.”