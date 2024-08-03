MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024 Olympics: Australians Ebden and Peers win men’s doubles gold

The bronze medal match will be between Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul and Czech duo Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek later at Roland Garros.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 18:13 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Matthew Ebden and John Peers win men’s doubles gold at Paris 2024 Olympics.
Matthew Ebden and John Peers win men’s doubles gold at Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Matthew Ebden and John Peers win men’s doubles gold at Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australian duo Matthew Ebden and John Peers won the gold medal in the Olympic tennis men’s doubles as they beat American pair Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram 6-7(6) 7-6(1) 10-8 on Saturday.

After dropping their first set of the week, the two 36-year-olds also trailed 4-2 in the second set but recovered the momentum to set up a super tiebreak.

The Australians moved 9-5 ahead but were pegged back to 9-8 before Peers produced an ice-cool volley after his serve and then pounded away a smash to seal victory.

It is only Australia’s second Olympic tennis gold after Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde won in Atlanta in 1996.

Peers added gold to the bronze he claimed in the mixed doubles alongside Ash Barty at the Tokyo Games.

ALSO READ | Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic and Alcaraz eye power and glory in gold medal duel

The Americans, with 40-year-old Ram, one of three former doubles world number ones on court, showed his quality.

But he dropped serve at 4-3 in the second set and that proved a turning point in the match as the Australians raced through the second-set tiebreak to set up a decider.

A remarkable pick-up by Peers saw the Australian almost end up in the front row of Court Phillipe Chatrier and Krajicek then sent a smash wide to make it 7-2 in the first-to-10 decider.

The U.S. pair saved three match points to leave Peers with a serve for gold. With his daughter crossing her fingers in stands, he finished the job to start the Australian party.

The bronze medal match will be between Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul and Czech duo Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek later at Roland Garros. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Matthew Ebden /

John Peers /

Austin Krajicek /

Rajeev Ram

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australians Ebden and Peers win men’s doubles gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 8 LIVE: China on top with 13 golds; Australia surges to second spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari exits after quarterfinal loss to South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Looking beyond tied matches, India and Sri Lanka hope for first win
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: France coach Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australians Ebden and Peers win men’s doubles gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: France coach Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl
    Reuters
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari exits after quarterfinal loss to South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic and Alcaraz eye power and glory in gold medal duel
    AFP
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: How the new repechage in athletics is gaining popularity
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Australians Ebden and Peers win men’s doubles gold
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 8 LIVE: China on top with 13 golds; Australia surges to second spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari exits after quarterfinal loss to South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon
    Team Sportstar
  4. SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Looking beyond tied matches, India and Sri Lanka hope for first win
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. Paris Olympics 2024: France coach Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment