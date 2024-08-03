Paris 2024 Olympics Diary: A Nana Patekar fan, sport on the side, a southern attraction

On the side

The Paris 2024 organisers have done well to put up sports stalls on the campuses of different venues to give the spectators a feel of different disciplines. The target group is kids and the aim is to encourage them to take up a sport and live a fit and healthy life.

A few stalls at the boxing venue, providing gloves and sparring partners, or a tiny table with net, rackets and a ball outside the table tennis arena were attractions for children visiting the venues with their families.

With some of them trying out the sports as a fun activity, the organisers seem to have achieved their target.

Fan of Nana

Even as the Olympics have exposed the Parisians to people from across the globe, one can notice a distinct warmth towards the Indians. The curiosity about India, its food and culture are general topics of discussion.

A taxi driver, who has migrated from Algeria and has taken French citizenship, first expects you to write true stories about the Olympics and then shifts the discussion to Indian films. Surprisingly, he talks not about the big stars, such as Amitabh Bachchan or Shah Rukh Khan, but about Nana Patekar.

He shares how he could not control his emotions after watching Patekar’s powerful performance in Marathi movie Natasamrat. It is heartening to know a quality Indian movie striking a chord abroad.

Lively down south

The South Paris Arena, hosting volleyball, table tennis and weightlifting, is perhaps the most lively venue of the Paris Olympic Games. Comprising attractive buildings with unconventional architecture, the arena presents a festive atmosphere as thousands of sports lovers throng the place.

The weightlifting venue, featuring a massive triangular shade, with digital lighting panels dangling from it, is a popular selfie spot. So are the five Olympics rings at the entrance of the main complex. A crowded souvenir shop and a small setup for kids’ table tennis were added attractions.

Overall, it was a true celebration of the Olympics.