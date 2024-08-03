MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Sports Ministry dispatches 40 ACs for Indian athletes as temperatures soar

Temperatures have soared in both Paris and Chateauroux, the two main Olympic Games venues.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 14:54 IST - 2 MINS READ

PTI
ACs provided by the Ministry of Sports for the Olympic Games village rooms where Indian athletes are staying after taking consideration into the issues, temperature and humidity, faced by athletes.
ACs provided by the Ministry of Sports for the Olympic Games village rooms where Indian athletes are staying after taking consideration into the issues, temperature and humidity, faced by athletes. | Photo Credit: PTI
ACs provided by the Ministry of Sports for the Olympic Games village rooms where Indian athletes are staying after taking consideration into the issues, temperature and humidity, faced by athletes. | Photo Credit: PTI

Indian athletes battling the soaring temperatures and lack of cooling in their rooms in the Paris Olympic Games Village have been provided with 40 portable air conditioners by the country’s Sports Ministry to make their stay comfortable.

The air-conditioners were sent to the Games village after discussions with the Indian Olympic Association and the French Embassy here, according to sources in the Ministry.

“Taking into consideration the issues faced by athletes at the Olympic Games village because of the temperature and humidity in Paris, the Ministry of Sports decided to provide 40 ACs in the Games Village rooms where the Indian athletes are staying,” the source told  PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Temperatures have soared in both Paris and Chateauroux, the two main Olympic Games venues.

In the men’s 50m rifle 3-positions event, all eight finalists, including India’s bronze-winner Swapnil Kusale, were seen sweating profusely at the Chateauroux shooting range.

There are reports that temperatures have touched an unbearable 40° Celsius on some days in Paris.

Also read | ‘Sky is the limit’ as Lakshya Sen becomes first Indian man to reach badminton singles Olympic semifinals

Even before the Games started, several contingents had expressed their concerns about the weather in Paris after the organisers said that they would shun air conditioning to cut the carbon footprint of the event.

Instead, the Games organising committee unveiled an underfloor cooling mechanism and built-in insulation to keep the temperatures down at the Games Village. However, unconvinced about the measures, the USA contingent travelled with portable conditioners.

Reports have suggested that other countries have also resorted to buying portable ACs to manage the heat. India has now joined the bandwagon.

“The decision was taken early on Friday and the cost is being funded by the Ministry,” the Ministry source said.

“The ACs are plug and play units and athletes have already started using them. It is expected that with this they will have a more comfortable stay and get better rest which is much needed for a good performance,” he added.

