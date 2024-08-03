Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag coach Mathias Boe says ‘coaching days ends here’

Mathias Boe, who coached men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, has said his coaching days are over and won’t be continuing anywhere else “for now at least.”

Boe, who won a silver medal in London Olympics, began his stint with India’s premier men’s double duo before the Tokyo Olympicas.

The Dane penned a heartfelt message on Instagram, on Saturday, to Satwik-Chirag after the duo lost in the quarterfinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics and also announced his retirement from coaching.

“I know the feeling all too well myself. Pushing yourself to the limit everyday, to be in the best shape of your life, and then things doesn’t go as you would have hoped for. I know you guys are gutted, I know how much you wanted to bring a medal back to India, but this time it wasn’t meant to be,” Boe wrote.

“But you have everything to be proud of, how hard you have worked in this Olympics camp, battling injuries, even taken injections to reduce the pain, that is dedication, that is passion and that is a lot of Heart,” he added.

“For me, my coaching days ends here, I’m not going to continue in India or anywhere else, for now at least. I have spend too much time in a badminton hall and it’s also pretty stressful to be a coach, I’m a tired old man,” the 43-year-old wrote.

Boe also thanked Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Badminton Association of India (BAI) for their support.