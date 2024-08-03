Paris Olympics Live Updates, Day 8: Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final; India women archers in action later

- August 03, 2024 13:19Manu eliminated in third-place shoot-off
Manu Bhaker goes down fighting and is eliminated in the third-place shoot-off by Veronika Major of Hungary. Manu finishes fourth after the shoot-off.
- August 03, 2024 13:15Manu remains second after fourth elimination
Another 4 for Manu and she continues to be second after the fourth round of elimination. She is on 26, only behind Korea’s Jiin Yaang.
- August 03, 2024 13:13Manu is second after third elimination
A 4 from Manu and now she is in silver-medal position after the third elimination.
- August 03, 2024 13:12Manu Bhaker third after second elimination
A 5 from Manu. She moves to the bronze medal place. Asian Championships bronze medallist Trinh Thu Vinh exits with 16 hits in total.
- August 03, 2024 13:07Manu Bhaker second
Manu hits a 4 again to improve her standing to second. Korea’s Yang Jiin leads with 13 hits.
- August 03, 2024 13:05Underwhelming start for Manu
Manu Bhaker only registers two hits in the first series. But she bounces back with four in the next series and jumps to the fourth spot.
- August 03, 2024 12:52Dhillon 15th during Round 1
Raiza Dhillon is placed 15th during Round 1 in the Skeet Women’s Qualification Event.
- August 03, 2024 12:38Shooting: Indians in action
Raiza Dhillon and Maheswari Chauhan are the Indians in action in the Skeet Women’s Qualification event.
How does Skeet work: In skeet, 125 targets are fired at over five rounds. The qualification is shot across two days. Eventually, the six top athletes from qualification make the final.
- August 03, 2024 12:29Judo: Serbia beats Netherlands
Serbia beats Netherlands 4-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of the mixed team event.
- August 03, 2024 11:58Judo: Spain beats Refugee Olympic Team
Spain beats Refugee Olympic Team 4-0 in the Mixed Team Elimination Round of 32 match. It will face Japan later in the day in the Elimination Round of 16 match.
- August 03, 2024 11:33Women’s badminton in focus
The women’s singles badminton quarterfinals will take place from 12 PM IST onwards today.
- August 03, 2024 11:31Judo to start the day
Spain and the Refugee Olympic Team will clash in the Mixed Team Elimination Round of 32 at 11:30 PM IST.
- August 03, 2024 08:46Indians in action today - August 3
Latest on Sportstar
- Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 3: Manu Bhaker 4th in women’s 25m pistol
- Paris Olympics Live Updates, Day 8: Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final; India women archers in action later
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Satwik-Chirag coach Mathias Boe says ‘coaching days ends here’
- SL vs IND, 1st ODI: Indian batters will be given ample opportunities to bowl, says bowling coach Bahutule
- Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 Highlights, August 2: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m pistol final after finishing 2nd in qualification
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE