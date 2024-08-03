MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics Live Updates, Day 8: Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final; India women archers in action later

Paris 2024 Olympics Highlights: Catch the score, updates and commentary from all the events on Day 8, Saturday, August 3 at Paris 2024.

Updated : Aug 03, 2024 13:20 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch all the live action updates from Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Catch all the live action updates from Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Catch all the live action updates from Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of all the Paris 2024 Olympics events taking place on Saturday, August 3.

  • August 03, 2024 13:19
    Manu eliminated in third-place shoot-off

    Manu Bhaker goes down fighting and is eliminated in the third-place shoot-off by Veronika Major of Hungary. Manu finishes fourth after the shoot-off. 

  • August 03, 2024 13:15
    Manu remains second after fourth elimination

    Another 4 for Manu and she continues to be second after the fourth round of elimination. She is on 26, only behind Korea’s Jiin Yaang. 

  • August 03, 2024 13:13
    Manu is second after third elimination

    A 4 from Manu and now she is in silver-medal position after the third elimination. 

  • August 03, 2024 13:12
    Manu Bhaker third after second elimination

    A 5 from Manu. She moves to the bronze medal place. Asian Championships bronze medallist Trinh Thu Vinh exits with 16 hits in total.

  • August 03, 2024 13:07
    Manu Bhaker second

    Manu hits a 4 again to improve her standing to second. Korea’s Yang Jiin leads with 13 hits.

  • August 03, 2024 13:05
    Underwhelming start for Manu

    Manu Bhaker only registers two hits in the first series. But she bounces back with four in the next series and jumps to the fourth spot. 

  • August 03, 2024 12:52
    Dhillon 15th during Round 1

    Raiza Dhillon is placed 15th during Round 1 in the Skeet Women’s Qualification Event. 

  • August 03, 2024 12:38
    Shooting: Indians in action

    Raiza Dhillon and Maheswari Chauhan are the Indians in action in the Skeet Women’s Qualification event. 

    How does Skeet work: In skeet, 125 targets are fired at over five rounds. The qualification is shot across two days. Eventually, the six top athletes from qualification make the final. 

  • August 03, 2024 12:29
    Judo: Serbia beats Netherlands

    Serbia beats Netherlands 4-2 to advance to the quarterfinals of the mixed team event. 

  • August 03, 2024 11:58
    Judo: Spain beats Refugee Olympic Team

    Spain beats Refugee Olympic Team 4-0 in the Mixed Team Elimination Round of 32 match. It will face Japan later in the day in the Elimination Round of 16 match. 

  • August 03, 2024 11:33
    Women’s badminton in focus

    The women’s singles badminton quarterfinals will take place from 12 PM IST onwards today. 

  • August 03, 2024 11:31
    Judo to start the day

    Spain and the Refugee Olympic Team will clash in the Mixed Team Elimination Round of 32 at 11:30 PM IST. 

  • August 03, 2024 11:17
    Medal Tally after Day 7

    Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally after Day 7: China maintains top spot; France climbs to second position in standings

    China surged ahead of the pack in the Paris Olympics medal table by taking its gold-medal tally to 13 on Friday.

  • August 03, 2024 08:46
    Indians in action today - August 3

    Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 8: Indians in action — August 3 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

    On August 3, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as shooting, sailing, archery and boxing.

