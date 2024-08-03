MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 3; Manu Bhaker misses out in third medal; Deepika loses in archery quarterfinal

Paris Olympics: On Saturday, Manu Bhaker came agonisingly close to bagging a historic third Olympic medal in Paris before finishing fourth with 28 points in women’s 25m pistol final.

Updated : Aug 03, 2024 20:29 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on a medal in the women’s 25m pistol event.
Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on a medal in the women's 25m pistol event. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Manu Bhaker narrowly missed out on a medal in the women’s 25m pistol event. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

On Saturday, Manu Bhaker came agonisingly close to bagging a historic third Olympic medal in Paris before finishing fourth with 28 points in women’s 25m pistol final.

Meanwhile, India’s 52-year-old wait for an archery medal in the Olympics got even longer Deepika Kumari lost in quarterfinal of the women’s individual.

Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:

INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON AUGUST 3
GOLF
Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 - Shubhankar Sharma - T34 ; Gaganjeet Bhullar - T48
SHOOTING
25m Women’s Final - Manu Bhaker - finished fourth
Skeet Women’s Qualification Day 1 - Raiza Dhillon (25th), Maheshwari Chauhan (8th)
ARCHERY
Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round - Deepika Kumari beat Michelle Kroppen (Germany) (6-4)
Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round - Bhajan Kaur lost to Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) (5-6)
Women’s Individual Quarterfinal - Deepika Kumari lost to Nam Su-hyeon (South Korea) (4-6)
SAILING
Women’s Dinghy - Race 5 - Nethra Kumanan - 28
Women’s Dinghy - Race 6 - Nethra Kumanan - 20
Overall standings (Women’s Dinghy) - Nethra Kumanan - 24
Men’s Dinghy - Race 5 - Vishnu Saravanan - 21
Men’s Dinghy - Race 6 - Vishnu Saravanan - 13
Overall standings (Men’s Dinghy) - Vishnu Saravanan - 23
Boxing
Men’s 71kg quarterfinal - Nishant Dev vs Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez (yet to happen)

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
