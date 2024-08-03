Paris 2024 Olympics: Full list of Indian results on August 3; Manu Bhaker misses out in third medal; Deepika loses in archery quarterfinal

On Saturday, Manu Bhaker came agonisingly close to bagging a historic third Olympic medal in Paris before finishing fourth with 28 points in women’s 25m pistol final.
Meanwhile, India’s 52-year-old wait for an archery medal in the Olympics got even longer Deepika Kumari lost in quarterfinal of the women’s individual.
Here is the full list of Indian results from Day 8 of the 2024 Paris Olympics:
INDIAN RESULTS AT PARIS OLYMPICS ON AUGUST 3
GOLF
SHOOTING
ARCHERY
SAILING
Boxing
