Athletics, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Noah Lyles finishes second in 100m heats; Armand Duplantis qualifies for high jump final

Athletics, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Catch real-time updates of the track and field events happening at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday, August 3.

Updated : Aug 03, 2024 20:10 IST

Team Sportstar
Noah Lyles of Team United States (C) competes during the Men's 100m Round 1 on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France.
Noah Lyles of Team United States (C) competes during the Men's 100m Round 1 on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Noah Lyles of Team United States (C) competes during the Men's 100m Round 1 on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the track and field events happening at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday, August 3. 

  • August 03, 2024 19:55
    Repechage in Olympic athletics for the first time

    Paris Olympics 2024: How the new repechage in athletics is gaining popularity

    The cheers for France’s Anais Bourgoin in the 800 metres repechage on Saturday reached near ear-splitting levels with the new qualifying format in athletics proving popular at the Paris Olympics.

  • August 03, 2024 19:33
    Indians in action in athletics on August 4
    • 13:35 - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Parul Chaudhary
    • 14:30 - Men’s Long Jump Qualification - Jeswin Aldrin
  • August 03, 2024 19:23
    Duplantis on track to defend gold

    Pole vault king Armand Duplantis comfortably sailed through the qualifiers on Saturday at the Stade de France, cementing his status as a clear favourite to win his second Olympic gold at the Paris Games.

    The 24-year-old defending champion, who goes by “Mondo” Duplantis, has set the world record eight times, most recently breaking his own record in April in Xiamen with a 6.24-metre jump.

    Athletes had to be among the 12 best performers or vault over a bar at least 5.8 metres high to go through to the final. Ultimately the highest jump was 5.75.

  • August 03, 2024 19:06
    In men’s decathlon, Leo Neugebauer of Germany leads on the final day

    Neugebauer, who has the world’s best decathlon score this season, remains on pace for gold after safely clearing 4.70m on his second attempt in the pole vault which is still going on.

    Canadian Damian Warner’s defence of his Olympic decathlon title came to a crashing halt on Saturday with a disastrous pole vault event.

    The 34-year-old sat second behind Germany’s Neugebauer heading into the pole vault, which is the eighth of 10 events but fouled on all three attempts at 4.60 metres, leaving him with zero points for that discipline.

    Warner passed at four previous lower heights before his first attempt at 4.60.

  • August 03, 2024 19:00
    USA’s Noah Lyles finished second in his opening heat of the Olympic 100 meters

    Paris Olympics: Noah Lyles closes strong to advance in first round of 100m; rival Kishane Thompson cruises

    Noah Lyles finished second in his opening heat of the Olympic 100 meters on Saturday but still advanced and kept alive his hopes for the sprint double.

  • August 03, 2024 18:53
    What are the athletics events happening on August 3?
    • MEN’S DECATHLON: 110m Hurdles (13:35), Discus Throw (14:25), Pole Vault (15:10), Javelin Throw (22:40),1500m (01:15, Aug. 4)
    • MEN’S POLE VAULT QUALIFICATION (13:40)
    • MEN’S 100M QUALIFICATION (14:05)
    • WOMEN’S 800M REPECHAGE ROUND (14:50)
    • MEN’S SHOT PUT FINAL (23:05)
    • WOMEN’S 100M SEMIFINAL (23:20)
    • WOMEN’S TRIPLE JUMP FINAL (23:50)
    • 4x400 MIXED TEAM RELAY FINAL (00:25)
    • WOMEN’S 100M FINAL (00:50)
  • August 03, 2024 18:48
    Where to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics live?

    The athletics events at the Paris 2024 Olympics can be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. The match will also be televised on the Sports 18 network.

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Noah Lyles /

Armand Duplantis

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
