Athletics, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Noah Lyles finishes second in 100m heats; Armand Duplantis qualifies for high jump final

- August 03, 2024 19:55Repechage in Olympic athletics for the first time
- August 03, 2024 19:33Indians in action in athletics on August 4
- 13:35 - Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Round 1 - Parul Chaudhary
- 14:30 - Men’s Long Jump Qualification - Jeswin Aldrin
- August 03, 2024 19:23Duplantis on track to defend gold
Pole vault king Armand Duplantis comfortably sailed through the qualifiers on Saturday at the Stade de France, cementing his status as a clear favourite to win his second Olympic gold at the Paris Games.
The 24-year-old defending champion, who goes by “Mondo” Duplantis, has set the world record eight times, most recently breaking his own record in April in Xiamen with a 6.24-metre jump.
Athletes had to be among the 12 best performers or vault over a bar at least 5.8 metres high to go through to the final. Ultimately the highest jump was 5.75.
- August 03, 2024 19:06In men’s decathlon, Leo Neugebauer of Germany leads on the final day
Neugebauer, who has the world’s best decathlon score this season, remains on pace for gold after safely clearing 4.70m on his second attempt in the pole vault which is still going on.
Canadian Damian Warner’s defence of his Olympic decathlon title came to a crashing halt on Saturday with a disastrous pole vault event.
The 34-year-old sat second behind Germany’s Neugebauer heading into the pole vault, which is the eighth of 10 events but fouled on all three attempts at 4.60 metres, leaving him with zero points for that discipline.
Warner passed at four previous lower heights before his first attempt at 4.60.
- August 03, 2024 19:00USA’s Noah Lyles finished second in his opening heat of the Olympic 100 meters
- August 03, 2024 18:53What are the athletics events happening on August 3?
- MEN’S DECATHLON: 110m Hurdles (13:35), Discus Throw (14:25), Pole Vault (15:10), Javelin Throw (22:40),1500m (01:15, Aug. 4)
- MEN’S POLE VAULT QUALIFICATION (13:40)
- MEN’S 100M QUALIFICATION (14:05)
- WOMEN’S 800M REPECHAGE ROUND (14:50)
- MEN’S SHOT PUT FINAL (23:05)
- WOMEN’S 100M SEMIFINAL (23:20)
- WOMEN’S TRIPLE JUMP FINAL (23:50)
- 4x400 MIXED TEAM RELAY FINAL (00:25)
- WOMEN’S 100M FINAL (00:50)
- August 03, 2024 18:48Where to watch the Paris 2024 Olympics live?
The athletics events at the Paris 2024 Olympics can be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website. The match will also be televised on the Sports 18 network.
