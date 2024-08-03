Athletics, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE: Noah Lyles finishes second in 100m heats; Armand Duplantis qualifies for high jump final

August 03, 2024 19:23

Duplantis on track to defend gold

Pole vault king Armand Duplantis comfortably sailed through the qualifiers on Saturday at the Stade de France, cementing his status as a clear favourite to win his second Olympic gold at the Paris Games.

The 24-year-old defending champion, who goes by “Mondo” Duplantis, has set the world record eight times, most recently breaking his own record in April in Xiamen with a 6.24-metre jump.

Athletes had to be among the 12 best performers or vault over a bar at least 5.8 metres high to go through to the final. Ultimately the highest jump was 5.75.