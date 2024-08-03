The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began in Paris on July 26 and concludes on August 11.
The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf
Saturday’s schedule features medal events in shooting, equestrian, rowing, road cycling, tennis, table tennis, sailing, archery, badminton, artistic gymnastics, judo, boxing, fencing, athletics, swimming and surfing.
Action also continues in beach volleyball, handball, volleyball, hockey, basketball, golf, canoe slalom, water polo, football and 3x3 basketball.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — AUGUST 3 SCHEDULE
