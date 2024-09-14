MagazineBuy Print

IND vs PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India defeats Pakistan 2-1 to remain unbeaten

Indian men’s hockey team defeated Pakistan 2-1 in its final group stage match at the Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.

Published : Sep 14, 2024 15:06 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh in action. (File Photo)
infoIcon

Indian men’s hockey team defeated Pakistan 2-1 in its final group stage match at the Asian Champions Trophy on Saturday.

It was India’s fifth consecutive win in the six-team round-robin competition.

FOLLOW | India vs Pakistan hockey HIGHLIGHTS, Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Pakistan took the lead through Ahmad Nadeem (8th minute) before Harmanpreet Singh (13th, 19th) converted two penalty corners to hand India the win.

Pakistan lost its key player Ashraf Rana to a 10-minute yellow card in the 50th minute after Rana seemed to have obstructed Jugraj Singh’s tackle inside the Indian circle after a video referral check.

The top four sides from the round robin format qualifies for the semifinal scheduled for September 16, with the final slated for September 17

More to follow...

