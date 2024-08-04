MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev loses to Mexico’s Marco Verde in boxing quarterfinal

Indian boxer Nishant Dev lost to Mexico’s Marco Verde in the men’s 71kg quarterfinals at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Saturday.

Published : Aug 04, 2024 00:38 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
Nishant Dev of India in action against Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez of Mexico in men’s 71 kg class boxing.
Nishant Dev of India in action against Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez of Mexico in men’s 71 kg class boxing. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Nishant Dev of India in action against Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez of Mexico in men’s 71 kg class boxing. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

World championships bronze medallist boxer Nishant Dev missed out on a medal after losing 4-1 to Mexican Pan American Games champion Marco Verde in an intense 71kg quarterfinal bout in the Olympics at the North Paris Arena here on Saturday night.

The ouster of Nishant, who had beaten Verde in the 2021 World Championships, was a big blow to India’s medal prospects in the boxing arena of Paris 2024.

Nishant, who got a first-round bye, recorded a hard-fought 3-2 win over Ecuador’s seventh-seeded Tenorio Rodriguez, a Pan American silver medalist, to move into the quarterfinals.

In the last-eight fight, Nishant showed aggression and took an upper hand early in the first round. He used his jabs and combinations, including some fine hooks, to put pressure on the Mexican.

Verde replied well with some solid blows as Nishant had a standing eight-count, but the Indian surged ahead to take the first period 4-1.

The script, however, changed swiftly as the Mexican moved in to land a number of clean punches in the second round and engaged Nishant in a trading of punches. The Indian led 1-0 after the penultimate round.

Both boxers looked drained in the third round, but Verde continued to deliver impressive shots on the target to confirm his medal.

Even as the disappointed Nishant and support staff went away without speaking to the waiting Indian media persons, Verde said he fought with his heart and head after trailing in the first round.

“He (Nishant) is technically sound, I lost to him in the 2021 World championships. My coaches told me to play smart after the first round,” said Verde.

Now Lovlina Borgohain (75kg), who medalled in 69kg in the Tokyo Olympics, is the only Indian boxer left in the competition.

