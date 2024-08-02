MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 8: Indians in action — August 3 schedule, full list of events, venues, timings in IST, live streaming info

On August 3, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as shooting, sailing, archery and boxing.

Published : Aug 02, 2024 22:44 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Manu Bhaker of Team India trains.
Manu Bhaker of Team India trains. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Manu Bhaker of Team India trains. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Paris from July 26 to August 11 this year.

The Paris Olympics will feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

On August 3, Indian athletes will be in action across multiple disciplines such as shooting, sailing, archery and boxing.

INDIANS IN ACTION - AUGUST 3
12:30 - Shooting - Skeet Women’s Qualification Day 1 - Raiza Dhillon, Maheshwari Chauhan
12:30 - Golf - Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 - Shubhankar Sharma, Ganganjeet Bhullar
13:00 - Shooting - 25m Pistol Women’s Final - Manu Bhaker
13:52 - Archery - Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round - Deepika Kumari vs Michelle Kroppen (Germany)
14:05 - Archery - Women’s Individual 1/8 Elimination Round - Bhajan Kaur vs Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia)
15:45 - Sailing - Men’s Dinghy Race 5 - Vishnu Saravanan
After Race 5 - Men’s Dinghy Race 6 - Vishnu Saravanan
17:55 - Women’s Dinghy Race 5 - Nethra Kumanan
After Race 5 - Women’s Dinghy Race 6 - Nethra Kumanan
23:05 - Athletics - Men’s Shot Put Final - Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Subject to qualification)
00:02 (August 4) - Boxing - Men’s 71kg quarterfinal - Nishant Dev vs Marco Alonso Verde Alvarez (Mexico)

