Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7, LIVE Medal Tally: China maintains top spot; USA moves to second

China leads the Paris 2024 Olympics medals tally with 11 gold medals. Gymnast Simone Biles’ gold in the women’s all-around event helped USA move to second in the standings, closely followed by host France in third.
The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began on Friday and concludes on August 11.
The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.
PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)
|POS
|NOC
|GOLD
|SILVER
|BRONZE
|TOTAL
|1
|China
|11
|7
|6
|24
|2
|USA
|9
|15
|13
|37
|3
|France
|8
|11
|8
|27
|4
|Australia
|8
|6
|4
|18
|5
|Japan
|8
|3
|5
|16
|6
|Great Britain
|6
|7
|7
|20
|7
|South Korea
|6
|3
|3
|12
|8
|Italy
|5
|7
|4
|16
|9
|Canada
|3
|2
|3
|8
|10
|Germany
|2
|2
|2
|6
|44
|India
|0
|0
|3
|3
(Updated last on August 2, 1:55 AM IST)
