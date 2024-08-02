MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 7, LIVE Medal Tally: China maintains top spot; USA moves to second

Heading into Day 7, China leads the Paris 2024 Olympics medals tally with 11 gold medals.

Updated : Aug 02, 2024 12:52 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Olympics: USA’s Simone Biles celebrates after winning the gold medal in women’s artistic gymnastics all-around finals at Bercy Arena on Thursday.
Paris 2024 Olympics: USA’s Simone Biles celebrates after winning the gold medal in women’s artistic gymnastics all-around finals at Bercy Arena on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Olympics: USA's Simone Biles celebrates after winning the gold medal in women's artistic gymnastics all-around finals at Bercy Arena on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AP

China leads the Paris 2024 Olympics medals tally with 11 gold medals. Gymnast Simone Biles’ gold in the women’s all-around event helped USA move to second in the standings, closely followed by host France in third.

OLYMPICS 2024 FULL SCHEDULE.pdf

The 33rd edition of the Summer Olympics began on Friday and concludes on August 11.

The Paris Olympics feature 32 sports, including the 28 “core” disciplines, that include breaking, skateboarding, surfing and sports climbing.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS — MEDALS TALLY (Top 10 nations and India)

POS NOC GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL
1 China 11 7 6 24
2 USA 9 15 13 37
3 France 8 11 8 27
4 Australia 8 6 4 18
5 Japan 8 3 5 16
6 Great Britain 6 7 7 20
7 South Korea 6 3 3 12
8 Italy 5 7 4 16
9 Canada 3 2 3 8
10 Germany 2 2 2 6
44 India 0 0 3 3

(Updated last on August 2, 1:55 AM IST)

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
