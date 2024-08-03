MagazineBuy Print

Archery, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score: Deepika Kumari to face South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon at 5:09 PM

Paris Olympics, Archery Live Updates: Deepika Kumari will be in action on Saturday, August 3.

Updated : Aug 03, 2024 16:59 IST

Team Sportstar
Deepika Kumari of India will be in action.
Deepika Kumari of India will be in action.
Deepika Kumari of India will be in action.

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of India’s Archery events at the Paris Olympics on Saturday, August 3.

  • August 03, 2024 16:58
    OTHER QUARTERFINALS RESULTS-

    South Korea’s Jeon Hun-young defeats Elif Gökkır of Turkiye 6-2.

    Lim Sihyeon of South Korea edges past Mexico’s Alejandra Valencia 6-4.

  • August 03, 2024 16:55
    Can she?
  • August 03, 2024 16:50
    Rules-

    Each shooter will have five sets of three arrows each.

  • August 03, 2024 16:46
    Who is Nam Suhyeon?

    Nam Suhyeon is a South Korean archer, who along with Lim Si-hyeon and Jeon Hun-young set a new Olympic record and later went on to win gold in the team event. She qualified second in the ranking round behind her compatriot Lim. 

  • August 03, 2024 16:37
    Who will Deepika face in the quarterfinal?

    India’s Deepika Kumari will face Nam Suhyeon of South Korea in the fourth quarterfinal of the women’s individual round.

  • August 03, 2024 16:32
    Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the archery quarterfinal between Deepika Kumari and Nam Suhyeon. Stay Tuned for all live scores and updates from the game. 

