- August 03, 2024 16:58OTHER QUARTERFINALS RESULTS-
South Korea’s Jeon Hun-young defeats Elif Gökkır of Turkiye 6-2.
Lim Sihyeon of South Korea edges past Mexico’s Alejandra Valencia 6-4.
- August 03, 2024 16:55Can she?
- August 03, 2024 16:50Rules-
Each shooter will have five sets of three arrows each.
- August 03, 2024 16:46Who is Nam Suhyeon?
Nam Suhyeon is a South Korean archer, who along with Lim Si-hyeon and Jeon Hun-young set a new Olympic record and later went on to win gold in the team event. She qualified second in the ranking round behind her compatriot Lim.
- August 03, 2024 16:37Who will Deepika face in the quarterfinal?
India’s Deepika Kumari will face Nam Suhyeon of South Korea in the fourth quarterfinal of the women’s individual round.
- August 03, 2024 16:32Stay Tuned!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the archery quarterfinal between Deepika Kumari and Nam Suhyeon. Stay Tuned for all live scores and updates from the game.
Latest on Sportstar
- Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 3: Manu Bhaker 4th in women’s 25m pistol, misses out on medal by a whisker
- Archery, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score: Deepika Kumari to face South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon at 5:09 PM
- Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Updates, Day 8: Deepika Kumari reaches archery quarterfinals; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
- Paris 2024 Olympics: No doubt boxers in gender dispute are women, says IOC’s Bach
- Paris Olympics: Noah Lyles advances in first round of 100m; rival Kishane Thompson cruises
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE