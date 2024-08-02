India vs Australia Hockey HIGHLIGHTS, Paris 2024 Olympics: IND 3-2 AUS; India defeats Australia for first time in Summer Games since 1972

55’ PENALTY STROKE AND GOAL FOR AUSTRALIA
The ball hits the foot of an Indian defender and it’s a penalty stroke for Australia. Govers takes the stroke and manages to get it past Sreejesh’s right side. AUSTRALIA CLOSES GAP BUT TRAILS 3-2 AGAINST INDIA!
32’ PENALTY STROKE AND GOAL FOR INDIA !!!
Harmanpreet Singh scores India’s third goal as he scores in between Charter’s foot into the goal. It’s the Indian captain’s sixth goal of the Olympics. INDIA LEADS 3-1.
25’ GOAL FOR AUSTRLIA
PC FOR AUSTRALIA. Govers tries to get one on board as Manpreet saves one near the goal. Zalewski doesnt inject right, but despite that Thomas Craig manages to deflect the ball off rebound.
13’ PC FOR INDIA!
The ball touches the foot of Harvey and it’s a PC for India. It’s the Indian captain who does it again. IT’S HARMANPREET’S FIFTH GOAL AS HE DRAG FLICKS THE BALL LOW INTO THE LEFT SIDE OF THE GOAL!!! AUSTRALIA TRAILS 0-2.
12’ GOAL FOR INDIA!!!!
A counter attack executed brilliantly by India. As Lalit enters through a relatively empty Australian defence and Abhishek scores for INDIA as he turns a flicks the ball towards Charter, who is stunned.
- August 02, 2024 18:29That’s all for today!
Thank you for tuning in, see you later.
- August 02, 2024 18:1960’
Missed chances for Australia. A referral asked by the Australians but it is unsuccessful. IT’S INDIA’S FIRST OLYMPIC WIN AGAINST AUSTRALIA SINCE 1972!
- August 02, 2024 18:1639’
Charter vacates the goal for Australia, gives them an extra outfield player.
- August 02, 2024 18:1557’
Hardik defends the ball from the Indian D.
- August 02, 2024 18:0953’
Mandeep was at a point all alone in the front and Abhishek hits the ball but a referral leads to checking a stick tackle by India. This reverses the previous decision and the goal is not awarded.
- August 02, 2024 18:0753’ PC FOR INDIA!
Abhishek turns and takes a shot but the ball hits the body of an Australian defender and yet again a PC for India. Harmanpreet is off the field, Amit to take the shot. India fails to find the target.
- August 02, 2024 18:0552’
The Aussie ‘keeper Charter saves yet another attempt of a goal.
- August 02, 2024 18:0551’ PC FOR INDIA!!!!
Ball touches the body of an Australian defender. Harmanpreet drag and flicks but Charter saves for Australia using his right hands to push the ball away!
- August 02, 2024 18:0249’
Rajkumar dribbles in the corner near the Australian D, but is tackled by two- three Australian defenders.
- August 02, 2024 18:0148’
Shamsher misses the pass from Jarmanpreet and the Australians manage to steal the ball.
- August 02, 2024 18:0047’
India sends it down, but Lalit is unable to connect while running.
- August 02, 2024 17:5846’
Craig fails to trap the aerial ball perhaps due to the sun as he runs towards the Indian circle.
- August 02, 2024 17:5545’ THIRD QUARTER ENDS
Harvie clashes with Rajkumar near the Australian striking circle resulting in a penalty corner. India takes the ball possession and keeps it till the hooter is sounded. India leads 3-1 after third quarter.
- August 02, 2024 17:5244’
Sanjay takes the aerial ball and Sukhjeet manages to keep with the pass but fails to get in touch an attempt a deflection.
- August 02, 2024 17:4942’
Zalewski brings the ball in play for Australia.
- August 02, 2024 17:4739’
Brand wins the ball but Whetton fails to connect with Sharp inside the Indian D.
- August 02, 2024 17:4537’
Mandeep steals the ball for India and Abhishek attempts to shoot only to be stopped by Charter.
- August 02, 2024 17:4335’
Ogilvie is tripped by the Indian defender but the play is continued.
- August 02, 2024 17:4032’ PC FOR INDIA!
Mandeep is tripped by an Australian player and it’s a PC. A referral for India and they get it as Ogilvie’s foot obstructs the ball from entering the goal.
- August 02, 2024 17:3731’
Mandeep dribbles one away from Dawson.
- August 02, 2024 17:32STATS (AUS-IND)
GOAL 1-2
POSSESSION 49%- 51%
PC 1/4- 1/2
CIRCLE PENETRATION 22-13
FIELD GOAL 0/8- 1/3
GREEN/YELLOW CARDS 0/0- 1/0
- August 02, 2024 17:2630’
At half-time, India still leads by one goal and will hope to keep the scoreline the same or score more goals as Craig scores one in the second quarter to keep Australia in the game.
- August 02, 2024 17:2529’
Craig enters the Indian striking circle and manages to get a shot but is saved by Sreejesh.
- August 02, 2024 17:2428’
Indians play around inside the Australian half as the Indians generate pressure for the Australians.
- August 02, 2024 17:2226’ PC FOR INDIA!
PC FOR INDIA! However, Harmanpreet is blocked by the Australian defenders and Andrew Charter.
- August 02, 2024 17:1724’
Willot and Wickham try to make something of the lack of Indian defence in its D, but it fails.
- August 02, 2024 17:1623’
Indians press back, Willott tries to get the ball near the half line.
- August 02, 2024 17:1522’
Ockinden’s ball is intercepted by the Indian defenders.
- August 02, 2024 17:1421’
India win the ball from Australia, who try to enter the striking circle. A free hit is awarded to India due to an Australian foot.
- August 02, 2024 17:1219’
Australia gets a PC. Wickham to inject. However, Sreejesh saves as the Govers fail to flick the ball well into the goal.
- August 02, 2024 17:1118’
Willott gets the ball from Shamsher. And Australia is aiming to enter the Indian D.
- August 02, 2024 17:0916’ GREEN CARD FOR INDIA!!!
Harmanpreet starts for India. Willott intercepts the ball and passes it to Wickham, who enters the circle. Vivek gets a green card, can Australia maximise this to its advantage?
- August 02, 2024 17:0415- FIRST QUARTER ENDS
ALMOST!!! Wickham attempts to score while running into a relatively empty Indian D. However, Sreejesh dives to save the ball and manages to do so.
- August 02, 2024 16:5711’ PC FOR AUSTRALIA
Brand and Craig combine near the Indian D but Amit prevents any opportunities from happening. However, a PC for Australia courtesy Willott . The ball is put away by the Indians
- August 02, 2024 16:5510’
Abhishek gives away the ball with Sharp taking the ball outside the circle.
- August 02, 2024 16:549’
Sukhjeet dribbles and play it back to Harmanpreet, who sends an aerial ball to Jarmanpreet. The Indian gets a warning for not adhering to the 5m aerial ball rule.
- August 02, 2024 16:538’
Jarmanpreet wins the ball back from Branc, who charges onto the Indian D with ease.
- August 02, 2024 16:527’
ALMOST!!!! Aussies get two back-to-back chances to score field goal, but Sreejesh manages to ward of any chance of a lead for the Aussies.
- August 02, 2024 16:505’
Craig dribbles and flicks one onto the Indian goal, but Sreejesh stops the ball with his right leg and kicks it out.
- August 02, 2024 16:494’
Jarmanpreet passes it to Lalit for a deflection but Harvie’s block protects Australia.
- August 02, 2024 16:483’
Mandeep traps an aerial ball near the circle but is stopped from moving further and attempting to score by the Australian defence.
- August 02, 2024 16:472’
Harmanpreet passes to Gurjant, who is tackled by Beltz near the circle.
- August 02, 2024 16:451’
Hardik starts things off for India.
- August 02, 2024 16:42Anthems of the teams
Australia’s anthem is soon followed by that of India.
- August 02, 2024 16:39Both the teams enter the field
India and Australia enter the field
- August 02, 2024 16:36Australia vs India in 2024
Games played- 7 | Australia- 7
- August 02, 2024 16:35DID YOU KNOW?
Abhishek scored India’s first field goal against Belgium at the Olympics in hockey.
- August 02, 2024 16:23Follow our Paris 2024 Olympic updates
- August 02, 2024 16:10Last time the two teams faced each other
India men’s hockey team lost 3-2 to Australia in the fifth and final Test in Perth, thus suffering a 5-0 clean sweep.
- August 02, 2024 16:00INDIA’S STARTING XI
- August 02, 2024 15:57Head-to-head
At the Olympics, India and Australia have played 11 times. With the Kookaburras winning six of them, the Men in Blue winning three and two of them ending in draw.
- August 02, 2024 15:50Pool B Points Table
1. Belgium - 12 points
2. Australia - 9 points
3. India - 7 points
4. Argentina- 7 points
- August 02, 2024 15:43LIVE STREAMING INFO
The live streaming for the India vs Australia hockey match will be available on JioCinema.
The match will be telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics: IOC, IBA justify their stands over Algerian boxer Khelif’s gender issue
- Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Manu Bhaker qualifies for 25m pistol final; India beats Australia 3-2 in Hockey, Dhiraj, Ankita in Archery SF
- Paris 2024 Olympics: Who will India face in the hockey quarterfinals?
- India vs Australia Hockey HIGHLIGHTS, Paris 2024 Olympics: IND 3-2 AUS; India defeats Australia for first time in Summer Games since 1972
- Archery, Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Score updates: India mixed team of Dhiraj/Ankita reaches semifinals
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE