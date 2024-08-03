India’s Deepika Kumari lost to Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 4-6 in the quarterfinals of the women’s individual event of the Olympics at the Invalides arena on Saturday.
The 19-year-old South Korean, who is 11 years younger than the Indian, edged past Deepika (28-26,25-28, 29-28, 27-29, 27-29).
Earlier, Bhajan Kaur lost to Diananda Choirunisa of Indonesia in a shootout 5-6 in the 1/8 elimination round. Deepika defeated Michelle Kroppen of Germany 6-4 to enter the quarterfinal.
Latest on Sportstar
- Paris 2024 Olympics Medal Tally, Day 8 LIVE: China on top with 13 golds; Australia surges to second spot
- Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari exits after quarterfinal loss to South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon
- SL vs IND, 2nd ODI: Looking beyond tied matches, India and Sri Lanka hope for first win
- Paris Olympics 2024: France coach Henry criticises his players after win over Argentina ends in brawl
- SL vs IND 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Info: India tour of Sri Lanka match details, start time, venue, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE