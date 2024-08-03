MagazineBuy Print

Paris Olympics 2024: Deepika Kumari exits after quarterfinal loss to South Korea’s Nam Suhyeon

India’s Deepika Kumari lost to Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 4-6 in the quarterfinals of the women’s individual event of the Olympics at the Invalides arena on Saturday.

Published : Aug 03, 2024 17:47 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Deepika Kumari in action.
India's Deepika Kumari in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s Deepika Kumari in action. | Photo Credit: AP

India’s Deepika Kumari lost to Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 4-6 in the quarterfinals of the women’s individual event of the Olympics at the Invalides arena on Saturday.

The 19-year-old South Korean, who is 11 years younger than the Indian, edged past Deepika (28-26,25-28, 29-28, 27-29, 27-29).

Earlier, Bhajan Kaur lost to Diananda Choirunisa of Indonesia in a shootout 5-6 in the 1/8 elimination round. Deepika defeated Michelle Kroppen of Germany 6-4 to enter the quarterfinal.

