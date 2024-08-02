MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka 7/0 (2); Nissanka, Fernando open vs India

IND vs SL live score, 1st ODI: Catch the scores, updates and commentary from the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka played in Colombo on Friday.

Updated : Aug 02, 2024 14:40 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the first ODI between India and Sri Lanka played in Colombo on Friday.

  • August 02, 2024 14:34
    SL 7/0 in 2 overs

    Arshdeep Singh from the other end. Beats Avishka Fernando’s outside edge! Very little movement though, but enough to trouble the right hander. India has a simple plan: attack the stumps and let the new ball do the talking. 

  • August 02, 2024 14:28
    4
    SL 4/0 in 1 over

    Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. Attacking the stumps straightaway! Beats Pathum Nissanka’s outside edge on the second ball. He was not in the line of the ball at all. Outswinger this time, wide outside off and Nissanka cuts past extra cover for four! Nice way to put runs on the board. 

  • August 02, 2024 14:09
    Playing XIs

    India - Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj

    Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz

  • August 02, 2024 14:01
    Toss - Sri Lanka

    Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to bat. Mohamed Shiraz, fast bowler, to make debut for Sri Lanka. 

  • August 02, 2024 13:53
    Rohit addresses the wicketkeeper dilemma in Indian squad

    IND vs SL, 1st ODI: “Having these problems are goods,” says Rohit on Pant-Rahul wicketkeeper dilemma

    While India has been a strong force in ODIs recently, the 37-year-old insisted that teams can’t afford to stand still. 

  • August 02, 2024 13:29
    IND vs SL in Sri Lanka

    Total played: 66

    India: 32

    Sri Lanka: 28

    No Result: 6

    Last result: India won by 10 wickets (Colombo; 2023)

  • August 02, 2024 13:23
    Last four IND vs SL encounters in ODIs

    World Cup, 2023 - India - 357/8; Sri Lanka - 55 all out

    Asia Cup final, 2023 - Sri Lanka - 50 all out; India 51/0 

    Asia Cup, 2023 - India 213 all out; Sri Lanka 172 all out

    ODI, 2023 - India 390/5; Sri Lanka 73 all out

  • August 02, 2024 13:14
    IND vs SL H2H in ODIs

    Matches played: 169

    India: 99

    Sri Lanka: 57

    No Result: 11

    Tied: 1

    Last result: India won by 302 runs (Mumbai; 2023)

  • August 02, 2024 13:04
    India looks to solidify ODI core

    Unlike in T20Is, where the team is undergoing a transition, India has a solid core in the 50-over format. The upcoming series allows it to shore up a few spots and build a bench strength for the future.

    Read full preview here: 

    SL vs IND: After T20I sweep, Rohit-led India depends on ‘strong core’ in ODIs against Sri Lanka

    Now, as the action shifts to Colombo for the three-match ODI series starting here at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Friday, the visitors — bolstered by the arrival of seniors like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav — will look to maintain the winning run.

  • August 02, 2024 12:51
    Live streaming info

    The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the Sony Liv app and website.

  • August 02, 2024 12:46
    Welcome

    Welcome to the live coverage of first ODI between India and Sri Lanka set to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Stay tuned for live updates. 

Related Topics

Rohit Sharma /

Virat Kohli /

India /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka 7/0 (2); Nissanka, Fernando open vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 2: Manu Bhaker in action,Esha Singh 3rd after first precision relay in 25m pistol
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Manu Bhaker starts 1st round, Esha Singh 3rd in 25m pistol qualfication; India archery mixed team to play QF
    Team Sportstar
  4. Why are Indian players wearing black armbands during IND vs SL ODI match in Colombo?
    Team Sportstar
  5. TNPL: Sowbagya on the art of manual score-keeping
    Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Why are Indian players wearing black armbands during IND vs SL ODI match in Colombo?
    Team Sportstar
  2. TNPL: Sowbagya on the art of manual score-keeping
    Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka 7/0 (2); Nissanka, Fernando open vs India
    Team Sportstar
  4. Health Ministry suggests BCCI, SAI to prevent surrogate advertisements on tobacco and alcohol-related products
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Waqar Younis likely to become PCB’s Chief Cricket Officer
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka 7/0 (2); Nissanka, Fernando open vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Shooting, Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE Score Updates, August 2: Manu Bhaker in action,Esha Singh 3rd after first precision relay in 25m pistol
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris Olympics 2024 Live Updates, Day 7: Manu Bhaker starts 1st round, Esha Singh 3rd in 25m pistol qualfication; India archery mixed team to play QF
    Team Sportstar
  4. Why are Indian players wearing black armbands during IND vs SL ODI match in Colombo?
    Team Sportstar
  5. TNPL: Sowbagya on the art of manual score-keeping
    Prasanna Venkatesan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment