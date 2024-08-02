SL vs IND Live Score, 1st ODI: Sri Lanka 7/0 (2); Nissanka, Fernando open vs India

Key Updates
- August 02, 2024 14:34SL 7/0 in 2 overs
Arshdeep Singh from the other end. Beats Avishka Fernando’s outside edge! Very little movement though, but enough to trouble the right hander. India has a simple plan: attack the stumps and let the new ball do the talking.
- August 02, 2024 14:284SL 4/0 in 1 over
Mohammed Siraj with the new ball. Attacking the stumps straightaway! Beats Pathum Nissanka’s outside edge on the second ball. He was not in the line of the ball at all. Outswinger this time, wide outside off and Nissanka cuts past extra cover for four! Nice way to put runs on the board.
- August 02, 2024 14:09Playing XIs
India - Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka - Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz
- August 02, 2024 14:01Toss - Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka wins the toss and opts to bat. Mohamed Shiraz, fast bowler, to make debut for Sri Lanka.
- August 02, 2024 13:29IND vs SL in Sri Lanka
Total played: 66
India: 32
Sri Lanka: 28
No Result: 6
Last result: India won by 10 wickets (Colombo; 2023)
- August 02, 2024 13:23Last four IND vs SL encounters in ODIs
World Cup, 2023 - India - 357/8; Sri Lanka - 55 all out
Asia Cup final, 2023 - Sri Lanka - 50 all out; India 51/0
Asia Cup, 2023 - India 213 all out; Sri Lanka 172 all out
ODI, 2023 - India 390/5; Sri Lanka 73 all out
- August 02, 2024 13:14IND vs SL H2H in ODIs
Matches played: 169
India: 99
Sri Lanka: 57
No Result: 11
Tied: 1
Last result: India won by 302 runs (Mumbai; 2023)
- August 02, 2024 13:04India looks to solidify ODI core
Unlike in T20Is, where the team is undergoing a transition, India has a solid core in the 50-over format. The upcoming series allows it to shore up a few spots and build a bench strength for the future.
Read full preview here:
SL vs IND: After T20I sweep, Rohit-led India depends on ‘strong core’ in ODIs against Sri Lanka
Now, as the action shifts to Colombo for the three-match ODI series starting here at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Friday, the visitors — bolstered by the arrival of seniors like skipper Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, K.L. Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav — will look to maintain the winning run.
- August 02, 2024 12:51Live streaming info
The match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network. The match will also be available for streaming through the Sony Liv app and website.
- August 02, 2024 12:46Welcome
Welcome to the live coverage of first ODI between India and Sri Lanka set to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Stay tuned for live updates.
