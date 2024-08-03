- August 03, 2024 13:15MANU 2ND AFTER FOURTH ELIMINATION
4 again from Manu! After briefly moving to the gold medal spot, Manu comes down to the second spot again. Zhao Nan, the World Cup final medallist, is fifth.
- August 03, 2024 13:13MANU 2ND AFTER THIRD ELIMINATION
Rostamiyan leaves in sixth place. She smiles and waves for the camera. Manu, meanwhile, registers 4 hits.
- August 03, 2024 13:11MANU 3RD AFTER SECOND ELIMINATION
A 5 from Manu. She moves to the bronze medal place. Asian Championships bronze medallist Trinh Thu Vinh exits with 16 hits in total.
- August 03, 2024 13:09MANU 6TH AFTER FIRST ELIMINATION
Iran’s Haniyeh Rostamiyan and Katelyn Morgan Abeln of USA in the danger zone as of now. And the American has been eliminated after she misses all of her shots. Meanwhile, Manu slips to 6th after registering only 3 hits.
- August 03, 2024 13:06MANU JOINT SECOND WITH FOUR OTHERS
The average age in this Olympic final is 23. That’s wonderful news for the future of the sport. Meanwhile, Manu hits a 4 again to improve her standing to 2nd (tied with four others). Korea’s Yang Jiin leads with 13 hits.
- August 03, 2024 13:04MANU MISSES ONE IN THE SECOND SERIES
She gets a 4 in the next series to jump up to the 4th place. Two more series until the first elimination.
- August 03, 2024 13:02NOT THE BEST OF STARTS...
Anything under a 10.2 is recorded as a miss. Bhaker only registers 2 hits in the first series.
- August 03, 2024 13:00“LOAD”
The athletes have been instructed to load ahead of the traditional Coups de bâtons ceremony. Know what the ceremony symbolises.
- August 03, 2024 12:55THE INTRODUCTIONS BEGIN
Manu Bhaker does the customary wave with a smile as she is greeted with loud cheers from the stands.
- August 03, 2024 12:54TIME FOR SIGHTERS
The sighting time begins for 25m pistol women’s final.
- August 03, 2024 12:51WELCOME TO THE FINAL HALL!
Bhaker (Bib No. 1431) will be taking up firing point G.
- August 03, 2024 12:415 ON 5 FOR DHILLON
Raiza Dhillon shoots down five of the first five targets.
- August 03, 2024 12:21HOW DOES THE 25M PISTOL WOMEN’S FINAL WORK?
The 25m pistol women’s final consists of 10 five-shot rapid-fire series with hit-or-miss scoring. The elimination of the lowest scoring finalists begins after the fourth series and continues until the 10th series when the gold and silver medals are decided.
- August 03, 2024 12:01HOW DOES SKEET WORK?
In skeet, 125 targets are fired at over five rounds. The qualification is shot across two days.
Target Shooting Sequence for Qualification Rounds:
Eventually, the six top athletes from qualification make the final.
- August 03, 2024 11:58WHAT SHOOTING EVENTS ARE SCHEDULED FOR TODAY?
12:30 - Skeet men’s qualification (Anantjeet Singh Naruka)
12:30 - Skeet women’s qualification (Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon)
13:00 - 25m pistol women’s final (Manu Bhaker)
19:00 - Skeet men’s final (Subject to qualification)
- August 03, 2024 11:53HOW TO WATCH THE LIVE STREAMING AND BROADCAST OF THE SHOOTING EVENTS FROM THE OLYMPICS?
The live telecast of the Paris Olympics will be available on Sports18 while the live streaming will be available on JioCinema in India from July 26 to August 11. Only the finals of the shooting events will be televised.
- August 03, 2024 11:41ORDER OF THE DAY (SATURDAY, AUGUST 3)
While you wait for the action to begin at the range, take a look at the list of Indians who are set to be in action at the Paris Olympics today.
- August 03, 2024 11:35SHOOTING AT PARIS 2024 - PREVIEW
Lock ‘n load! It’s almost time to climb aboard the hype train to Châteauroux, where 21 Indian shooters will take on the mission of going up against 321 of the world’s best to claim the ultimate prize — an Olympic medal.
The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) announcing the squad way ahead of July 8 — the Paris 2024 entry deadline — felt like the calm before the storm. The shooters have had an acclimatisation and a hard-training camp at Volmerange-Les-Mines, followed by a two-week break while waiting for Judgement Day.
India has never had more shooters representing the country at the Olympics. Tokyo 2020 saw a previous best of 15. This time, among the 81 participating nations and the IOC (International Olympic Committee) Refugee Team, India will send the most shooters to France, tying with China, followed by the Republic of Korea, which has 16.
It is mostly a new-look squad except for familiar faces in pistol star Manu Bhaker and rifle wielders Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan. Having waded through the choppy waters of Tokyo, they will be up and running soon for a second shot at glory.
While those who have already performed on the biggest stage would believe that past experience will help them fare better this time, the debutants may be thankful for not having to carry any baggage from previous editions.
Let’s do a quick recap. After returning empty-handed from Tokyo, Indian shooters experienced a curious mix of highs and lows in the subsequent years. Amid developments like numerous rule changes and overhauls in the coaching set-up, several prominent names such as Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Apurvi Chandela, and Rahi Sarnobat faded from scorecards for different reasons. A change of guard brought newcomers like Sift Kaur Samra and Sarabjot Singh to the forefront. Others, like Bhaker, entered recovery mode, deeply affected by the media scrutiny. However, she appears to have bounced back just in time.
One of the many factors that will work in favour of the Indians this time is the absence of Russia from the roster owing to the strict qualification restrictions in place after the latter invaded Ukraine.
Although the IOC stated that, as of July 13, 15 AINs (Athlètes Individuels Neutres/Individual Neutral Athletes) with Russian passports had qualified for the Summer Games in Paris (with a maximum of 55 eligible to make it), none of them happens to be shooters.
