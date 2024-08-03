MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev will face Marco Verde in men’s 71kg quarterfinal at 12:18 AM- bout updates

Paris 2024 Olympics, Boxing: Catch the scores, commentary and updates from the day 8 men’s 71kg boxing quarterfinal match between Nishant Dev and Marco Verde.

Updated : Aug 03, 2024 23:44 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE Score of the Paris 2024 men’s 71kg boxing round of 16 match between Nishant Dev and Marco Verde.

  • August 03, 2024 23:43
    BREAKING NEWS- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of women’s 100m semifinal

    Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Olympics 2024 women’s 100m semifinal

    Jamaican double champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out of the women’s Olympic 100 metres semi-finals shortly before the first of three heats on Saturday. Fraser-Pryce, competing at her fifth Games at the age of 37 and the winner of two golds, a silver and a bronze over 100m, had been due to run in the second heat but appeared as a “did not start” in the official start lists.

  • August 03, 2024 23:30
    Know your athlete

    Nishant Dev was the first Indian boxer to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Click the link below to know more about the 23-year-old:

    Who is Nishant Dev, the first Indian male boxer to qualify for Paris Olympics?

    Nishant Dev booked his spot for Paris Olympics after beating Moldova’s Vasile Cebotari 5-0 in the men’s 71kg quarterfinals at the World Boxing Qualifiers in Bangkok on Friday.


  • August 03, 2024 23:13
    Streaming/telecast information

    The bout between Nishant Dev and Marco Verde can be streamed live on the JioCinema app/website and will be broadcast live on Sports18. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:18am 

  • August 03, 2024 23:03
    Greetings!

    Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Paris Olympics boxing men’s 71kg quarterfinal bout between India’s Nishant Dev and Marco Verde of Mexico. 

Related Topics

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Nishant Dev /

Boxing /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 8 — August 3 Updates: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of 100m; Men’s shot put final underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev will face Marco Verde in men’s 71kg quarterfinal at 12:18 AM- bout updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Olympics 2024 women’s 100m semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE, Day 8 — AUG 3 Updates: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of 100m sprint; Biles wins third gold; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Riner leads France to judo mixed team title for fifth gold medal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics: Riner leads France to judo mixed team title for fifth gold medal
    Reuters
  2. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Olympics 2024 women’s 100m semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev will face Marco Verde in men’s 71kg quarterfinal at 12:18 AM- bout updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. “This defeat is the hardest I’ve ever faced,” says Nikhat Zareen after Paris Olympics 2024 exit
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Axelsen refuses to take Lakshya lightly despite favourable H2H record
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Athletics LIVE, Paris 2024 Olympics, Day 8 — August 3 Updates: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of 100m; Men’s shot put final underway
    Team Sportstar
  2. Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev will face Marco Verde in men’s 71kg quarterfinal at 12:18 AM- bout updates
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Olympics 2024 women’s 100m semifinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE, Day 8 — AUG 3 Updates: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of 100m sprint; Biles wins third gold; Manu Bhaker finishes fourth in 25m pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris 2024 Olympics: Riner leads France to judo mixed team title for fifth gold medal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment