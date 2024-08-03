Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev will face Marco Verde in men’s 71kg quarterfinal at 12:18 AM- bout updates

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Olympics 2024 women’s 100m semifinal

Jamaican double champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out of the women’s Olympic 100 metres semi-finals shortly before the first of three heats on Saturday. Fraser-Pryce, competing at her fifth Games at the age of 37 and the winner of two golds, a silver and a bronze over 100m, had been due to run in the second heat but appeared as a “did not start” in the official start lists.