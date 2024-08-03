Boxing LIVE Score, Paris 2024 Olympics: Nishant Dev will face Marco Verde in men’s 71kg quarterfinal at 12:18 AM- bout updates

- August 03, 2024 23:43BREAKING NEWS- Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of women’s 100m semifinal
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulls out of Paris Olympics 2024 women’s 100m semifinal
Jamaican double champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out of the women’s Olympic 100 metres semi-finals shortly before the first of three heats on Saturday. Fraser-Pryce, competing at her fifth Games at the age of 37 and the winner of two golds, a silver and a bronze over 100m, had been due to run in the second heat but appeared as a “did not start” in the official start lists.
- August 03, 2024 23:30Know your athlete
Nishant Dev was the first Indian boxer to qualify for the Paris Olympics. Click the link below to know more about the 23-year-old:
Who is Nishant Dev, the first Indian male boxer to qualify for Paris Olympics?
Nishant Dev booked his spot for Paris Olympics after beating Moldova’s Vasile Cebotari 5-0 in the men’s 71kg quarterfinals at the World Boxing Qualifiers in Bangkok on Friday.
- August 03, 2024 23:13Streaming/telecast information
The bout between Nishant Dev and Marco Verde can be streamed live on the JioCinema app/website and will be broadcast live on Sports18. The event is scheduled to begin at 12:18am
- August 03, 2024 23:03Greetings!
Welcome to Sportstar’s live blog of the Paris Olympics boxing men’s 71kg quarterfinal bout between India’s Nishant Dev and Marco Verde of Mexico.
