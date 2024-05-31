MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Who is Nishant Dev, the first Indian male boxer to qualify for Paris Olympics?

Nishant Dev is a World Championships bronze medallist from the 2023 edition of the event held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Published : May 31, 2024 15:56 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Nishant Dev
FILE PHOTO: Nishant Dev | Photo Credit: BOXING FEDERATION OF INDIA
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Nishant Dev | Photo Credit: BOXING FEDERATION OF INDIA

Nishant Dev booked his spot for Paris Olympics after beating Moldova’s Vasile Cebotari 5-0 in the men’s 71kg quarterfinals at the World Boxing Qualifiers in Bangkok on Friday.

He is the fourth Indian pugilist to qualify for the Summer Games in the French capital after Nikhat Zareen (women’s 50kg), Preeti Pawar (women’s 54kg) and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain (women’s 75kg).

The 23-year-old Nishant is a World Championships bronze medallist from the 2023 edition of the event held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. His performance in that competition included a famous 5-0 win over Cuba’s Jorge Cuellar in the quarterfinals.

He burst onto the scene when he reached the quarterfinals of the Elite World Boxing Championship in 2021 in his debut International tournament.

READ | India’s Nishant Dev qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics

Hailing from Haryana’s Karnal district, Nishant started boxing in 2012, after getting inspired by his uncle who was a professional boxer. He used to train at Karan stadium under coach Surender Chauhan. Nishant’s father would wake him up at 4am and accompany him to training and do the same in the evening to ensure his son was coached well.

Representing Karnataka, he lost in the quarterfinals at his first Senior National Championships in Baddi in 2019, but impressed the then high-performance director of Indian boxing Santiago Nieva and joined the Indian camp to learn from the best in the business.

In 2021, he won gold at the National Championships and went on to represent India at the World Championships. It was the first International tournament of his career as before that, he had not even competed at Junior or Youth level internationally. He impressed everyone with his fearless boxing as he played without any pressure. He defeated Hungary’s nine-time National Champion Laszlo Kozak in the first round before outclassing two-time Olympian Merven Clair of Mauritius in the second round. High on confidence after defeating two big names, he went on to win against Mexico’s Marco Alvarez Verde before bowing out in the quarter-finals.

Nishant dislocated his right shoulder in 2010 after falling down the stairs. This old injury came back to haunt him at the beginning of 2022 as the rod that was put in his shoulder in 2010 got infected. He underwent surgery in March and was in rehab for most of the year. During his rehabilitation period, he had a lot of doubts and insecurities regarding his comeback but working on his strength, power and conditioning. Despite limited training, he came back strong to retain his title at the National Boxing Championships in Hisar in January 2023.

Nishant had come close to clinching the quota for Paris Olympics during the first World Boxing Qualifiers Busto Arsizio, Italy in March this year where he lost 1-4 to USA’s Omari Jones in the quarterfinals.

Related Topics

Nishant Dev /

Boxing Federation of India /

Paris Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is Nishant Dev, the first Indian male boxer to qualify for Paris Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wolvaardt to lead South Africa women in Test, ODIs during India tour
    PTI
  3. French Open 2024: Terence Atmane fined $25K for accidentally hitting fan with ball
    AP
  4. Alexander Zverev’s trial for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman begins in Germany
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: Gauff cruises past Yastremska into fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Boxing

  1. Who is Nishant Dev, the first Indian male boxer to qualify for Paris Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  2. India’s Nishant Dev qualifies for Paris 2024 Olympics
    Team Sportstar
  3. Boxing Federation of India agrees to join World Boxing
    PTI
  4. Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers: Ankushita Boro goes down in quarterfinals
    PTI
  5. Boxing World Olympic Qualifiers: Siwach, Sanjeet, Amit, Jasmine advance to pre-quarters
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Who is Nishant Dev, the first Indian male boxer to qualify for Paris Olympics?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wolvaardt to lead South Africa women in Test, ODIs during India tour
    PTI
  3. French Open 2024: Terence Atmane fined $25K for accidentally hitting fan with ball
    AP
  4. Alexander Zverev’s trial for allegedly causing bodily harm to a woman begins in Germany
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: Gauff cruises past Yastremska into fourth round
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment